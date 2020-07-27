When you’re craving a toasted, warm, and chewy bagel, nothing really matters until you get one. Whether you like yours smeared with cream cheese, butter, or topped high with eggs, bacon, or various kinds of breakfast meats, there’s a bagel or bagel sandwich out there for everyone. Even if you do like to scoop out the inner portions of the bagel to save one some carbs (which is a wild thing to do but is common), bagels are a shared experience that most people can get behind. Picking up a dozen from your local bagel shop is a great way to start a weekend. But when you get those bagels home, you’re going to want to cut them. With a bagel slicer, you can cut through your bagel evenly to get a better end result when you’re getting ready to eat it. Trying to cut through with a blunt knife can result in tearing the bagel or getting a massive disproportional one. By choosing any of the five bagel slicers we’ve mentioned below, you’re sure to enjoy your indulgence.

Take almost no effort to get slicing

Glide through your bagel with the help of the Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer. You should be able to effortlessly slice bagels safely and efficiently. Thanks to the design, you’ll be able to keep your hands out of the way while you’re slicing, which is better than holding the bagel in your hand and using a knife to cut through it. There is a slot where the bagel rests and then you simply will push down on the blade to get your two halves. The two clear acrylic safety shields keep fingers away from the piercing blade. You can also use this for rolls, muffins, buns, and other bread products of all sizes. The blade has a precision ground serrated edge and a non-stick Xylan coated blade for smooth slicing and durability.

Key Features:

Two clear acrylic safety shields

Precision ground serrated edge and a non-stick Xylan coated blade

Effortlessly pushes down through bagels

Make it easy on your hands

With the Koozam Bagel Slicer High End White Plastic Stainless Steel Guillotine, you’ll be able to work through a bagel quickly so you can get to eating. This is made from white plastic and a non-stick, stainless steel blade. It has serrated edging to prevent mashing of the bagel. The grip is comfortable enough for even the most delicate of hands, so any age of bagel eaters can cut through them. The clear acrylic guards protect your fingers and the wide base provides excellent stability.

Key Features:

Protect your fingers with a wide base

Serrated edging to prevent mashing

Grip is comfortable for delicate hands

Keep your blade clean

The Sweet Home Bee Bagel Slicer is a guillotine cutter that is ready to help make your breakfast. This will quickly and effortlessly slice through your bagel, as you just have to lift up the guillotine blade and push it down through it. It is sharper and stronger than a regular knife so that it won’t mangle or squish your bagel cutting through it. It has a safe yet firm grip that is functional and versatile. There is a little brush that comes with this to help you keep the blade clean.

Key Features:

Sharper and stronger than a regular knife

Lift up the guillotine blade and push it down through

Brush that comes with it to clean the blade

Glide through multiple bread products

Safe to use with bagels, muffins, rolls, and other items, the Homeries Bagel Slicer is ideal for your kitchen. It is an easy solution for your morning breakfast, as it will save you time cutting through your bagels and pastries effortlessly. You won’t come away with any more cut fingers, thanks to the safety cover that keeps them protected. The handle is easy to use and you can cut through your bagel in three easy steps.

Key Features:

Cuts through bagels, muffins, rolls and other items

Saves you time in the morning

Handle is easy to use

Take it into your own hands

If you prefer the tried and true method of a knife in your hands, opt for the Out of the Woods of Oregon Bread and Bagel Slicer. This measures 16″ and has an American-made solid wood handle. There are four finishes to choose from: mahogany, maple, natural alder, and walnut. The stainless steel blade is double-ground, serrated, and ultra-thin. This can be used for all kinds of breads.

Key Features: