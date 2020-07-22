Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, available on August 7th for $1,449.99.

The only major difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the 4G version is that the new model will support 5G networks and will have an upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Samsung will continue to sell the Galaxy Z Flip with 4G for $1,379.99.

Foldable phones haven’t quite found their footing yet, but one that managed to make a good first impression was the Galaxy Z Flip that Samsung launched earlier this year. It had a completely different form factor than the Galaxy Fold, but was also more durable, and received generally positive reviews from critics. Now, less than six months after its arrival, Samsung is launching a new model with a few important, but invisible, changes.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Wednesday, July 22nd, and as the name suggests, this version of the foldable phone supports 5G networks, which the original did not. In terms of hardware, the only other difference is an upgraded processor — the Z Flip 5G is the first Samsung smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which means it should be speedier than its predecessor, which had a Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Other than the processor, the Z Flip 5G should look and perform identically to the 4G version. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Main Display, 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display, 8GB of memory, 256GB of internal storage, 3,300 mAh dual battery with Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare, a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side, 10-megapixel selfie camera, and a rear dual camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera. In other words, identical to the 4G Z Flip. It even weighs the same, down to the gram.

Samsung also makes note of a few software improvements coming to the Z Flip 5G, such as YouTube working with Flex mode (which is when the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens), easier photo-taking from higher and lower angles in Flex mode, and a more robust Edge Panel, providing access to more apps.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in two new colors — Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze — on August 7th in markets where 5G is supported. In the US, the phone will be sold by AT&T and T-Mobile for $1,449.99, which is $70 more than the 4G version. Samsung will also sell the Galaxy Z Flip 5G unlocked on its website, as well as at Best Buy and Amazon. If you choose to buy directly from Samsung’s website, you can get up to $650 off the price by trading in an eligible phone, and carriers will likely have their own offers as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4G will continue to be sold at $1,379.99 for the time being.