Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored to introduce a larger cover screen

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 21st, 2023 7:14PM EST
Galaxy Z Flip 4 in purple.
Image: Samsung

If you’re interested in engaging in the world of foldable smartphones but aren’t sure where to start, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line is worth a long look. Unlike the foldable smartphones with price tags pushing $2,000, you can snag the compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 for under $1,000. Of course, the Z Flip 4 has some limitations, including its lackluster cover screen, but a new rumor hints that Samsung might be looking to upgrade the external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Supersized cover screen on Galaxy Z Flip 5?

According to prolific leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be bigger than that of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In case you aren’t familiar with Oppo’s latest flip phone, Ice Universe included an image in his tweet for comparison:

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 1.96-inch cover screen that offers relatively few features. You can view notifications, change a few settings, control select widgets, or make a payment with Samsung Pay. All in all, it’s not an especially useful addition.

Meanwhile, Oppo’s Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen which Oppo says is the largest of its kind. Oppo included a variety of fun features, from digital pets to animated wallpapers to large, colorful widgets — none of which can be found on the Z Flip.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best (and most affordable) foldable smartphones on the market. That said, there’s still room for improvement. If Samsung does increase the size of the cover screen as much as this rumor suggests, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be a home run.

We’ll find out for sure when Samsung introduces its next-gen Z Flip later in 2023. In recent years, Samsung has launched its latest foldable phones in August.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

