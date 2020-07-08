The Galaxy Note 20 release date reveal has been confirmed, as Samsung announced the next Unpacked press conference for August 5th.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will not be the only new Samsung smartphones at the show. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are also expected to be announced during the event.

The new phones should be available for preorder in early August, and ship to consumers in the weeks following the launch.

This might not be a regular year on account of the massive health disaster that’s still unfolding, but Samsung will not let the novel coronavirus ruin its Galaxy launch plans. The Korean giant is expected to unveil new mobile products this summer, including the new Note series and a new Galaxy Fold version, and Samsung will deliver. Rumors said Samsung would host the launch event for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5th, and Samsung confirmed the press conference. Like many other events in the tech world as of late, the summer 2020 Unpacked event will be an online-only event, and it will be streamed online as any other Samsung press conference.

Samsung made no mention of the rumored Galaxy products in its event invitation, but it’s not as if Samsung can keep secrets. Some things never change, and all the Galaxy devices that Samsung will introduce next month have been featured extensively in new reports.

The teaser video that accompanies the announcement teases the Galaxy Note series, which is the traditional star of the second half of the year. An S Pen stylus is shown in a color that’s similar to the Galaxy Note 20 above that Samsung leaked a few days ago is a clear indication that a new Note is coming.

The Galaxy Note 20 will come in two versions rather than three, as is the case for the Galaxy S20 series. We’re looking at a regular Note 20 and at the Note 20 Ultra, photos of which leaked earlier this week. The phones will be similar to the Galaxy S20 when it comes to the overall design, but there are plenty of tiny changes that will help you tell them apart. The most important one concerns the presence of a built-in stylus, which is a dead giveaway that you’re looking at a Note. The S Pen might get a notable change, as it will apparently be housed on the left side of the handset.

The terribly named Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the successor of the original Fold. It’ll be a much better foldable phone than its infamous predecessor, featuring an even larger, notch-less screen, as well as Ultra-Thin Glass on top of the foldable OLED panel. Expect the Fold 2 to be as expensive as the first-gen model, however. And while we’re at it, the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to start at $999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be a 5G version of the Z Flip that was launched alongside the Galaxy S20 in mid-February. The clamshell foldable has been very well received, impressing users and reviewers. It’s still not the perfect foldable, but it’s definitely a bigger win for Samsung than the Galaxy Fold. The Z Flip 5G will likely cost more than the Note 20 Ultra and the 4G version of the Z Flip, but it should be cheaper than the Z Fold 2.

The new phones should be available for preorder soon after the announcements, with shipping likely to start in the weeks after the event.

Samsung is also expected to debut a new Galaxy Watch at the show and could release additional products on top of the mobile device. The company could also unveil the next One UI upgrade at the show.