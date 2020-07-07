The OnePlus Nord specs and price just leaked, as the handset was listed on a retailer’s website several weeks ahead of its official launch.

Just as OnePlus is mounting a marketing campaign for its cheapest Android handset in years, a Romanian retailer jumped the gun.

The listings reveal OnePlus will sell two versions of the Nord, with prices starting at around $530 in Europe.

OnePlus mounted a significant marketing campaign for its first budget-friendly smartphone in years. Previously known as the OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Z, the phone will actually be sold as the OnePlus Nord. The handset has been teased on social media, where OnePlus has started airing a documentary about the making of this device.

We already know the phone will have a Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with 5G support, and that OnePlus aims to sell it for less than $500. One report said that the price could go as low as $299, which would be insane for this type of device, especially considering that the OnePlus Nord is supposed to have the same specs as the Pixel 5. We already explained why the OnePlus handset will be a nightmare for the Pixel this year.

OnePlus should unveil the handset on July 21st, but fans won’t have to wait as long to find out all of the details about it. A retailer jumped the gun and listed the OnePlus Nord well ahead of its official launch.

Italian blog Android World found the OnePlus Nord listing on Romanian e-commerce site EvoMag. The retailer is selling the blue version of the OnePlus Nord for 2,300 RON ($536). As with other European countries, the price tag factors in local VAT tax, which means the US pricing could be cheaper than that. In fact, $499 might make more sense for the US, although I’m just speculating at this point. While $499 might not be as amazing as the rumored $299 price, it would still beat the Pixel 5’s expected $699 price tag.

Even better, a secondary listing that Android World missed reveals that a 12GB/256GB version of the phone that’s priced at 2,755 RON ($642).

The retailer also listed the full specs list for the OnePlus Nord, as well as a press render seen in these screenshots. The phone features a 6.55-inch all-screen OLED display (2400 x 1800) with a hole-punch selfie camera at the top and a built-in fingerprint sensor. On the back, there’s a triple camera that features 64-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. Other specs include the Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB RAM and storage combo, 5G connectivity, dual-SIM support, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4,300 mAh battery. The phone doesn’t appear to support wireless charging, and it’s unclear at what kind of wired charging we’re looking at.

The listings may have been published by mistake, but they were still online at the time of its writing. The phones are marked as out of stock and can’t be ordered online. The store’s search field does bring up both Nord models, but the Nord isn’t featured in the store’s marketing campaigns. The retailer stocks other OnePlus handsets, including the OnePlus 8.