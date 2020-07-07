Following the release of the first iOS 14 beta after Apple’s big WWDC 2020 event last month, the iOS 14 beta 2 and iPadOS beta 2 updates that we’ve all been waiting for have now been released.

iOS 14 is a massive update with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

iPadOS 14 packs new features that take better advantage of the increased screen real estate, including new app designs, more compact search and call features, and a new handwriting recognition feature.

Apple was forced to change its plans for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the company from announcing all of its major software updates last month during its big virtual WWDC 2020 keynote presentation. That includes iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the final versions of which will launch alongside the new iPhone models this fall. But you won’t have to wait that long to try them out because the iOS 14 and the iPadOS 14 developer betas are already available right now, and the second version of each is now available to download.

We covered the iOS 14 reveal last month, but there are hundreds of new features that you need to check out. Here’s a massive list of all of them, if you have an hour or so to read about all the nifty new features. Highlights include the revitalized the home screen of the iPhone with customizable widgets, an App Library where you can easily find any app you have installed, new Picture-in-Picture support, a fresh new look for Messages, App Clips, a Translate app, and more. Then there’s iPadOS 14, which adds many of the same improvements and new features as iOS 14, as well as new sidebars in apps, improved search functionality, and handwriting recognition with Scribble.

Apple’s iOS 14 beta 2 is now available to download alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14 beta 2. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS and iPadOS betas sometime this month. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with the new updates? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS beta or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.