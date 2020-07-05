Netflix is adding 17 new shows, movies, and specials in the first full week of July.

Two movies that should be on your radar are a disaster anime from the creator of Devilman Crybaby and an action flick where Charlize Theron plays an immortal warrior.

Netflix is also losing Solo: A Star Wars Story this week, leaving it with no Star Wars movies.

It’s the end of an era this week, as the last Star Wars movie still left on Netflix is setting off for the greener pastures of Disney+. Thankfully, there’s plenty of new content to take its place, including The Old Guard, which is a superhero film about a group of immortal warriors based on a comic book and starring Charlize Theron. If you’re into global disasters (and who isn’t nowadays?), Japan Sinks: 2020 should sate your appetite as well.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 5th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, July 5th

ONLY

Monday, July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island

Tuesday, July 7th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Wednesday, July 8th

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a struggling dad — cross paths.

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Thursday, July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.



Friday, July 10th

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.



Departures

Sunday, July 5th

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Wednesday, July 8th

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Thursday, July 9th

47 Metres Down

Saturday, July 11th

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.