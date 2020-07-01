- If you’re wondering what’s coming to Netflix in July 2020, you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to run down all of the original movies and series coming this month.
- July 2020 is set to be one of the busiest months in recent history for Netflix, with, a whopping 60 different original films, specials, and full seasons of shows premiering over the course of the month.
- Some of the most hotly anticipated original releases coming in July include the revival of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy.
June is now officially behind us, but there’s a good chance you’ll want to revisit our coverage of all the terrific original content Netflix released over the course of the month. Why? Because there’s no way you caught it all and there’s a very good chance that you missed something big. Highlights include the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, Queer Eye season 5, a new season of F is for Family, season 3 of Marcella, season 2 of The Order, a new season of the hit show The Politician, and the premiere season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. There were 46 new Netflix originals released in total over the course of June, and so much of it was top-notch entertainment.
But as we said, June is now gone and it’s time to turn our attention to Netflix’s July 2020 releases. We hope you’re sitting down because July will bring a staggering 60 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of series to Netflix.
Some of the most hotly anticipated releases scheduled to arrive on Netflix in July include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, as well as a new big-budget action flick called The Old Guard that’s set to debut on July 10th. It stars none other than Charlize Theron and it looks like a winner. Katherine Langford plays the lead in a new fantasy series called Cursed that debuts in mid-July on the 17th, and the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins arrives this month as well. Then, of course, there’s season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy that’s set to be released on July 31st to close out a huge month for Netflix.
The entire calendar of Netflix originals set to premiere in July 2020 can be seen down below, and we’ve included links to every Netflix page that’s currently up on the site. This way, you can read more about each movie or show and watch any trailers that are available. Don’t forget that there are dozens of additional movies and series set to arrive on Netflix in July from third-party studios, and you can see it all right here.
Streaming July 1st
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 2nd
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
- JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 8th
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
- The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 15th
- Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
- Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 16th
- Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MILF — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 22nd
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 24th
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 28th
- Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 29th
- The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 31st
- Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
- The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL