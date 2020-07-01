If you’re wondering what’s coming to Netflix in July 2020, you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to run down all of the original movies and series coming this month.

July 2020 is set to be one of the busiest months in recent history for Netflix, with , a whopping 60 different original films, specials, and full seasons of shows premiering over the course of the month.

Some of the most hotly anticipated original releases coming in July include the revival of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

June is now officially behind us, but there’s a good chance you’ll want to revisit our coverage of all the terrific original content Netflix released over the course of the month. Why? Because there’s no way you caught it all and there’s a very good chance that you missed something big. Highlights include the final seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, Queer Eye season 5, a new season of F is for Family, season 3 of Marcella, season 2 of The Order, a new season of the hit show The Politician, and the premiere season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. There were 46 new Netflix originals released in total over the course of June, and so much of it was top-notch entertainment.

But as we said, June is now gone and it’s time to turn our attention to Netflix’s July 2020 releases. We hope you’re sitting down because July will bring a staggering 60 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of series to Netflix.

Some of the most hotly anticipated releases scheduled to arrive on Netflix in July include revivals of The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, as well as a new big-budget action flick called The Old Guard that’s set to debut on July 10th. It stars none other than Charlize Theron and it looks like a winner. Katherine Langford plays the lead in a new fantasy series called Cursed that debuts in mid-July on the 17th, and the Japanese paranormal thriller JU-ON: Origins arrives this month as well. Then, of course, there’s season 2 of the smash hit The Umbrella Academy that’s set to be released on July 31st to close out a huge month for Netflix.

The entire calendar of Netflix originals set to premiere in July 2020 can be seen down below, and we’ve included links to every Netflix page that’s currently up on the site. This way, you can read more about each movie or show and watch any trailers that are available. Don’t forget that there are dozens of additional movies and series set to arrive on Netflix in July from third-party studios, and you can see it all right here.

