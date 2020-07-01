Best Buy has plenty of sales going on ahead of the July 4th weekend, but today’s deals are particularly impressive and you won’t want to miss them.

One deal in particular is a no-brainer for anyone who subscribes to Netflix: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card for free when you purchase a $100 Netflix card.

There are plenty more deals as well, but most of them are available only on Wednesday so you’ll have to hurry.

On top of all that, Best Buy has some killer deals on its site today ahead of the July 4th weekend, and there’s one in particular that you’d be crazy to pass up. If you subscribe to Netflix, get a $100 Netflix digital gift card right now and you’ll get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card for free! You’re going to spend that money on your Netflix subscription anyway, so why not get $10 for free?! You can check out all the deals on Best Buy today right here, and our picks for the 10 best ones can be seen below.

Free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Care When You Buy A $100 Netflix Gift Card (Digital Delivery)

Stream on any device

If your phone, tablet, or other device has internet, you’ll be able to watch Netflix anytime, anywhere. Easily redeemable

Simply enter the code you receive at http://www.netflix.com/redeem. The gift that keeps on giving

With $100 to spend, you or a loved one can enjoy TV and movies for almost a year. Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption.

WD – Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive

12TB storage capacity

Provides ample space for storing documents, photos, music and more. USB 3.0 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0

Enable a rapid response when updating files. Automatic backup options

Allow you to use compatible software to back up your files to the server. Compatible with Mac and PC

For flexible installation options.

WD – Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $199.99 (save $80)

CHEFMAN – TurboFry 3.7qt Digital Air Fryer

15-cup capacity

Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options. Dishwasher-safebasket

For easy cleaning. Cool touch housing

Helps ensure safe use. Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes. Touch sensitive controls and digital display

Offer easy operation. Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results. 1200W of power

For efficient performance.

CHEFMAN – TurboFry 3.7qt Digital Air Fryer: $39.99 (save $40)

Samsung – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds+

Truly-wireless earphones

Let you listen to your favorite tracks, so you won’t be held back by wires. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 11 hours of use on a charge. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Bluetooth 5.0 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Supports HFP, A2DP and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles. In-ear design

Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio.

Samsung – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds+: $89.99 (save $60)

Bella – Pro Series Espresso Machine

Coffee machine

Brew up to 4 cups of your favorite beverage. Keep coffee hot and ready to serve

Included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup. Pick up quickly after brewing is complete

A removable drip tray detaches easily from the machine. Stainless steel finish

Creates a stylish appearance.

Bella – Pro Series Espresso Machine: $39.99 (save $20)

Dell – 24″ IPS LED FHD Monitor

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution

High resolutions that deliver a solid gaming or video experience without undue strain on your graphics card. 5 ms response time

Delivers solid performance for precise gaming and video work. 60 Hz refresh rate

Provides smooth video and good refresh rates for everyday use. 24″ antiglare LED monitor

Efficient screen type uses LEDs to provide precise backlighting to pixels. HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs

Let you connect both digital and analog devices. 2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0 ports

Allow you to connect devices to the monitor, which then transfers the data to the computer. 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles. 1,000:1 contrast ratio

Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights. 250 cd/m² brightness

Ensures images are clear and can be seen across the room.

Dell – 24″ IPS LED FHD Monitor: $159.99 (save $55)

Wynd – Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier

Silver-embedded medical-grade filter

Provides antimicrobial and electrostatic protection for your personal space. Air quality sensor

This removable, wearable sensor sends hyper localized air quality data to the Wynd app in real time. Removes such particles as allergens, smoke, dust, germs, and mold

Makes the air in your room cleaner. Filter replacement alert

The device tells you how used up the filter is and alerts you when it’s time to order a replacement. Portable construction

Weighs less than a pound and fits in most bottle holders. Rechargeable battery

Provides eight hours of use per charge. Quiet design

Features a low-turbulence, high-airflow system capable of cleaning a high volume of air, all without getting too noisy. App-controlled

The Wynd app for iOS and Android shows you live sensor readings, a history of your air quality, and outdoor air quality from your nearest air monitoring station, so you can make informed decisions.

Wynd – Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier: $159.99 (save $40)

Mr. Coffee – 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Dishwashable Design

Programmable coffee maker

This convenient coffee maker has programmable features that lets you sit back, relax, and enjoy your coffee. Easy cleaning

The convinient design of the coffee maker means the parts exposed to loose grounds and water can be easily removed from the base, disassembled and put in the dishwasher.* Advanced water filtration system

Reduces impurities like calcium and chlorine for even better-tasting coffee (replacement cartridges sold separately). Brew Now/Brew Later option

Lets you set brewing ahead of time and wake up to freshly brewed, delicious coffee. Grab-A-Cup Auto Pause

Allows you to pause the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess. Ensure you don’t leave the coffeemaker on

Auto shut-off promotes safe operation. Water-level window

Makes it easy to check the current level. Bigger brew basket

Allows you to hold even more grounds. Automatic Clean cycle

Help maintain quality taste. 12-cup coffee maker

Brew up to 12 cups of your favorite beverage.

Mr. Coffee – 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Dishwashable Design: $19.99 (save $35)

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Compatible with most devices that support microSDXC cards

For wide-ranging use. Memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

Store digital games and additional content in one place to play anywhere. 128GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space for your photos, videos, documents, and other data. Up to 170MB/sec. read speed

Along with an up to 90MB/sec. write speed saves you time when transferring files. Includes microSDXC to SD adapter

Allows you to use this card with SD adapter slots Rugged construction

Resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays and temperature.

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $33.99 (save $34)

Wakeman – Adult 300G Sleeping Bag

Ideal for two-season use

Boasting a temperature range down to 45°F, you can take this sleeping bag with you throughout the spring, summer, and early fall seasons. This makes it the perfect gear for camping, hiking, backpacking, traveling, boating, and even for festivals. M2 hollow fiber insulation filling

Provides better heat retention, keeping you warmer. This, along with its cotton lining and 190T polyester shell, offers you a comfortable sleeping experience, no matter where your adventure may have taken you. Convenient zipper

Makes it easy to open and close from inside or outside the bag. Full adult size

There’s nothing worse than feeling constricted in a small sleeping bag when you’re asleep. This bag measures 75″ x 32″, which will easily fit anyone up to 5’11”, and provides plenty of room and comfort.

Wakeman – Adult 300G Sleeping Bag: $24.99 (save $25)