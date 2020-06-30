Apple just released iOS 13.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 13.6 beta 3 on Tuesday.

The releases come three weeks after the second iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 betas were seeded to developers, and a release could be close.

Apple says that the second beta of iOS 13.6 “contains bug fixes and improvements,” as well as a few new features like CarKey.

Apple has returned with the third beta of its latest iOS software, which is now available for developers to download. As a reminder, iOS 13.6 began as iOS 13.5.5, but Apple changed the name just as it did with the iOS 13.4.5 release earlier this year. iOS 13.5.5 is now iOS 13.6, and iPadOS 13.5.5 is now iPadOS 13.6. Presumably, this implies that Apple is using a new SDK in the update.

iOS 13.6 is expected to introduce CarKey as well as Apple News+ Audio, which brings audio versions of news stories to Apple’s news subscription app. Meanwhile, iPadOS 13.6 add bring keyboard shortcuts for iPad users that aren’t willing to shell out for a Magic Keyboard. The question now is whether or not iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 soon now that iOS 14 has been released to developers.

Apple’s iOS 13.6 beta 3 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.6 beta 3. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6? We put together a list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it works with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.