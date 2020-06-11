“The PS5 price, release date, and design are still big secrets that Sony might not be ready to reveal, but a leaker claims they have all the answers.

Sony won’t show the PS5 during its June 11th event, the same person said earlier. But an official announcement is coming in early July.

Preorders will start soon after the design reveal, and the console will go on sale at some point in mid-November. The PS5 will cost $499 per the leaks.

Sony will host a PlayStation 5 event online on Thursday, a week later than initially announced. Hardcore fans hoping for Sony to finally reveal the actual details that matter most right should temper their expectations. Sony is only expected to demo PS5 games at the event. The console’s design will be revealed at a later date, and the same goes for the price and actual release date of the gaming rig. A leaker actually has a date for the PS5 design reveal, as well as exact pricing details and launch dates for Sony’s new gaming products.

Operating under the @IronManPS5, the leaker was formerly known as @PSErebus, which is now a Twitter account pointing to the Iron Man alias. He or she posted consistent updates about Sony’s PS5 release plans over the past few months, although the claims are yet to be verified. The leaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to generally repeat information shared in the past on the same accounts. And we’ll soon know whether he or she had access to inside information all along.

PS5 design

The final PS5 design will be unveiled via a PlayStation Blog update on July 7th, @IronManPS5 says. That’s less than one month away. Should this be accurate, then all the other leaks might turn out to be accurate as well.

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on July 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MZkeJotBhQ — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

Some COVID-19 outbreaks are slowing down, but others are accelerating, which makes holding any in-person press events problematic. Sony will surely have to unveil the PS5 design without actually holding the kind of keynote the console deserves.

In a separate tweet, Iron Man said that that the September 2020 issue of PlayStation Official Magazine UK will feature the PlayStation 5 on the cover. The magazine will be available in digital version online in July and in stores on July 28th.

PlayStation Official Magazine UK will feature the final design of PlayStation 5 on the front cover of Issue 178, September 2020. The magazine will go on sale digitally in July 2020 and will be available in newsagents and supermarkets in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2020 pic.twitter.com/smLqPq7YqB — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

PS5 price

The leaker also shared prices for the console, saying the PS5 will launch worldwide in 2020, priced at $499 (US), €499 (EU), and £449 (UK).

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch PlayStation 5 worldwide in 2020 and will make PlayStation 5 available in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499, €499 and £449 pic.twitter.com/Z3zZnWyxLK — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

What Iron Man isn’t sure about is how much storage you’re getting for that price. The leaker says that “there has to be another option” when it comes to storage. “Either Sony has to announce a PlayStation 5 with an “825GB SSD at $399, and a PlayStation 5 with at least 1.5TB SSD at $499 or you’re getting 825GB at $499,” the tweet reads.

PlayStation 5 will be $499 however there has to be another option for this in terms of storage. Either Sony have to announce a PlayStation 5 with an 825 GB SSD at $399 and a PlayStation 5 with at least 1.5 TB SSD at $499 or you’re getting 825 GB at $499 — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

Amazon UK mistakenly started PS5 preorders, with some buyers placing orders for a 2TB PS5 priced at £599.99. It’s too early to say whether any of that information is genuine or whether it’s placeholder information.

Iron Man says that PS5 preorders will begin in July:

If you wanna stack it up man you gotta work for it. Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin in July Liam, tell everyone what they have to do if they wanna stack it up and preorder PlayStation 5 pic.twitter.com/k1CNdAJxxj — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

PS5 release date

An actual release date wasn’t mentioned, so we’re still stuck with the fall 2020 estimate that we’ve always had. However, the leaker said in a different message that the Xbox Series X will be on sale for eight weeks in 2020 starting November 6th, compared to just six weeks for the PS5. This would imply the PS5’s release date will be set in the week of November 16-20.

PlayStation VR

Interestingly enough, Iron Man also claims the next-gen PlayStation VR will launch in 2021, with a wireless headset “exclusively” for PlayStation 5. The prices for the new PlayStation VR are $399 (US), €399 (EU), and £349 (UK).

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release the next generation of PlayStation VR with a wireless headset exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2021 at recommended retail price (RRP) of $399, €399 and £349 pic.twitter.com/9r1ehH2ETa — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

Finally, the person also said that PS5 games will have around the same price as new PS4 games, or $59.99 (US), and £59.99 (UK).

The price of new PlayStation 5 games will be around the same price as new PlayStation 4 games at a certain retailers. $59.99 £59.99. The usual stuff. Over a short period of time PlayStation 4 games will decrease around $5 or $10 to make the distinction — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020