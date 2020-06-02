If you just finished binge-watching your favorite show and you’re wondering what to watch on Netflix now or on TV, we’ve got some terrific suggestions for you.

There is a slew of hot new shows out right now, and there are plenty of very popular shows that are returning with new seasons.

Here, you’ll find the top 10 shows on Netflix, TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video that people are obsessed with right now.

May was a huge month for new releases on TV and several streaming platforms, and that of course includes Netflix. In fact, Netflix released a whopping 49 different original series, movies, and specials over the course of the month. Definitely hit that link to see what you missed because there were so many releases that you inevitably missed some good ones. Needless to say, the most hotly anticipated release of May came a few days ago toward the end of the month, when Greg Daniels’s new show Space Force premiered. The creator of The Office has teamed up with Steve Carell once again, and while critics panned the first season of the show, fans have been loving it for the most part.

June is set to pick up right where May left off on Netflix, with 46 new original movies and shows set to be released over the course of the month. Definitely check them out to see what’s coming, but there’s plenty to watch that’s out right now before we get to this month’s upcoming premieres. If you’re wondering what’s worth watching and what you might be better off skipping, we’ve got exactly what you’re looking for right here.

As it does each and every week, TV Time just released its latest roundup of the 10 most popular new and returning shows on TV and streaming platforms. In its series called “Shows On the Rise,” TV Time looks at data from the millions of people who use its iPhone and Android apps to see which shows have the biggest week-over-week growth in terms of episodes watched. And as you’ve almost certainly guessed by now, Netflix’s new show Space Force topped the chart this week at #1.

In an interesting turn of events, Netflix’s show Ragnarok comes in at #2 this week. The first season of the show was released several months ago, so Netflix must really have been promoting the show hard in its app over the past few days. TNT’s new show Snowpiercer is #3 on the list this week, and Netflix’s History 101 is #4. The #5 show is Dynasty on The CW.

Mexican teen drama Control Z on Netflix is #6 on TV Time’s list this week and Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu is #7. The second season of Homecoming on Hulu is #8, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC is #9, and Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series on Netflix closes out the list in the #10 spot.

