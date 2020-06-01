Looking for all the new Netflix movies releasing in June 2020, and all the new and returning Netflix shows arriving this month? You’ve come to the right place.

June is set to be a busy month with 46 different original movies and shows set to debut on Netflix, and that’s in addition to all the great content being licensed from other studios.

Highlights on Netflix this month include new seasons of 13 Reasons Why, F is for Family, The Order, Queer Eye, and The Politician.

May was a positively huge month for new releases on Netflix, and you can check out the full list of new Netflix original movies and shows for the month of May if you don’t believe us. You should check it out even if you do believe us, as a matter of fact, because there’s so much great content to be found that you undoubtedly missed something. Brand new stand up specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt and new seasons of hit shows like Dead to Me and Workin’ Moms are just the tip of the iceberg in May’s release lineup. And of course the star of the show last month was the debut season of Space Force, the new Greg Daniels show starring Steve Carell. That’s right, the creator of The Office has a new Netflix show starring Steve Carell!

Once you’ve caught up on anything you might’ve missed from last month, it’s time to turn your attention to June 2020. A ton of new movies were just added to Netflix’s catalog today, including classics like Clueless, The Silence of the Lambs, V for Vendetta, and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. But the real news is the 46 different original movies, shows, and specials that Netflix will premiere over the course of the month, so let’s focus on those.

The farewell season of Fuller House hits Netflix on June 2nd, and then the fourth and final season of the hit series 13 Reasons Why will be released a few days later on June 5th. That’s easily the most hotly anticipated release of the entire month. Other top releases in June include season 5 of Queer Eye, the return of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, a new season of F is for Family, Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Marcella season 3, The Order season 2, and the second season of the hit show The Politician. You can also look forward to new stand-up specials from Jo Koy, Eric Andre, and George Lopez.

You’ll find all that and more down below, along with links where available so you can watch the trailers or start streaming.

Streaming June 2nd

Streaming June 3rd

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 7th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 10th

Curon – NETFLIX SERIES

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 12th

Streaming June 13th

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 14th

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

Streaming June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 26th

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 30th

Adú — NETFLIX FILM

BNA — NETFLIX ANIME

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock