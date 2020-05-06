Apple’s iPhone 12 release date is almost certainly delayed at this point if a recent report from The Wall Street Journal is to be believed.

Production has supposedly been pushed back by a month and while a firm release date is still unknown, Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs have reportedly been finalized.

Recent renders of the iPhone 12 Pro showed us a stunning new look, and now it seems certain that it is indeed Apple’s final iPhone 12 Pro design.

Reports have been going back for months regarding the timing of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 release. Several reports from reliable sources said that Apple’s release timing has been pushed back from its normal mid-September timeframe. At the same time, conflicting reports from sources that are typically just as reliable have said Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones would be released on time, though supply could be constrained at launch. The most recent news on the subject comes from The Wall Street Journal, and it’s not good. According to the paper’s sources, Apple has pushed back mass production of its upcoming new iPhone 12 models by one month. It’s unclear exactly how that might impact Apple’s iPhone 12 release date, but it’s certainly not what Apple fans wanted to hear. In light of everything that’s happening right now with the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, it certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If you’re an Apple had who has been keeping your fingers crossed that the first redesigned iPhone lineup since 2017 would hit store shelves on time, this new report is likely to ruin your day. If it’s any consolation, however, we have plenty of reason to believe that the recent peek we took at Apple’s leaked iPhone 12 Pro design is indeed the real deal and Apple’s new iPhones will be just as stunning as the leaks have suggested.

For those who might have missed it, we gave our readers peek earlier this week at what we believed to be the most accurate and realistic representation yet of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro. There are more than a dozen graphic designers known for creating renders of unreleased smartphones, but none are anywhere near as good as Jonas Daehnert. His renders are by far the most realistic ones out there, and he also tries to stick mainly to confirmed into and rumors from reliable sources in crafting his mockups.

Daehnert recently turned his attention to the iPhone 12 Pro, and we already shared the stunning results with you. Here’s a refresher:

As numerous rumors from solid sources that date all the way back to Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports last year, Apple’s new iPhone 12 series is expected to merge the display design and the large, square rear camera arrays with the flat metal edges from the iPhone 5. The notch on the display is expected to be a bit smaller than it is on the iPhone 11 and the camera array on the iPhone 12 Pro models will reportedly add a LIDAR sensor, and that’s exactly what Daehnert drew up.

If you’ve been following Apple rumors lately, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that there are some new faces who have been leaking iPhone 12 info. You also might not entirely trust them since they’re still in the process of building track records. That said, there is another source that suggests this is indeed what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro will look like when it finally launches. What source is that you might ask? It’s Apple.

If you don’t recall, the illustrations above were pulled out of leaked iOS 14 code last month by developers who had access to the code. It was a huge leak but at the time, people noted that these were possibly just illustrations of a potential iPhone 12 design that hadn’t yet been finalized. At this point, given all the leaks and rumors we’ve seen all over the web from sources with solid track records, it’s more than safe at this point to say that the design has been finalized.