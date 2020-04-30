People are bingeing more streaming TV than ever while hunkering down at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, sending record levels of traffic to streamers like Netflix.

What are the most-watched TV shows that streaming fans love right now? Here’s a rundown of the Top 20 series that people started streaming for the first time during their coronavirus quarantine.

Can we just stop for a moment and appreciate how explosive, satisfying, well-written, superbly-acted, and just jaw-droppingly excellent the third season of Netflix’s original series Ozark is?

The season debuted on the streamer at the end of March, making it a perfect and desperately-needed distraction from the insanity of the coronavirus pandemic. In the new season, we pick up six months after things left off in Season 2. The casino is now up and running, but Marty and Wendy Byrde find themselves frequently at cross-purposes over the future of their family and business interests. Marty, the numbers guy, is cautious and risk-averse, while Wendy — thanks to an ominously supportive drug cartel leader — wants to expand, to do more. All the tension boils over in the lead-up to the final episode, with the very last shot in the closing moments of the season presenting a truly unforgettable image.

According to new data from the streaming search engine service Reelgood, after studying data from its more than 4 million users, Ozark also bears another distinction beyond being a merely great show: It’s also the top streaming series that people started watching for the first time while hunkering down at home during their coronavirus quarantine.

Reelgood shared data with BGR analyzing which shows people started watching for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and you can see the Top 20 results at the bottom of this post. It’s a list that includes some predictable entries — such as the show in the #2 slot, for example, which you should be able to guess without even peeking at the list since we already told you that Ozark is #1. I’ll give you a hint … tigers … Carole … ok, two hints.

Is your favorite on this list? I certainly did my part to contribute to it. I caught up late to The Good Place, burned through it in recent weeks, and found it to be a perfect quarantine binge.

You can check out the full list from Reelgood below. Note: It incorporates data starting on March 16, meaning these are the top shows people started streaming for the first time since then.

Image Source: Netflix