The iPhone 12 release may be pushed back to October or November due to design delays caused by the coronavirus.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max may not enter mass production until October, which might mean that Apple’s high-end iPhone model may not arrive until December.

Given the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy, iPhone 12 sales will be drastically lower than many analysts initially anticipated.

Apple typically unveils new iPhone models in early September followed by a worldwide release on a Friday about 10 days later. Apple adheres to this pattern to the best of its ability and, in turn, it’s been quite easy to accurately predict iPhone launch schedules over the past few years.

The iPhone 12 release, however, has Apple swimming in unchartered waters. For starters, there are reports that travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus impacted the iPhone 12 development process as it precluded Apple engineers from traveling to China and inspecting prototypes. Additionally, the economic impact of the coronavirus has been so drastic that it may compel Apple to slightly push back the iPhone 12 release until the economy picks back up.

In light of all this, a new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo via AppleInsider relays that verification testing for the new iPhone 12 is about a month behind schedule on account of a design change to the device’s antenna in package (AiP). While iPhone rumors are a dime a dozen, it’s worth noting that Kuo has a stellar record when it comes to Apple rumors.

Specifically, Kuo writes that the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models may not enter mass production until September. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will boast a 6.7-inch display, may not enter mass production until October. Incidentally, a huge leak last week revealed that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max will boast a smaller notch and a new camera layout.

If the above timeline pans out, Kuo relays that Apple’s smaller iPhone 12 models will launch sometime in October or November. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, may not see the light of day until December. Regardless, Apple is still planning to hold an iPhone 12 launch event in September.

No matter when Apple releases the iPhone 12, it stands to reason that sales will not exactly be up to par with what Apple was anticipating just two months ago. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and there’s simply no telling when things will return to pre-coronavirus levels. As it stands now, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and, as a result, unemployment claims are at historically high levels. Consequently, the pool of consumers with disposable income looking to upgrade to a new iPhone will be decidedly smaller this year than in years past.

