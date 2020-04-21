HBO Max launches on May 27th with more than 10,000 hours of streaming content available.

Day one Max Originals include Love Life, Legendary, and a talk show with Elmo as the host.

HBO Max subscriptions will cost $14.99/month, the same as HBO Now.

WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday morning that its streaming platform HBO Max will launch on May 27th.

Much like Netflix, Hulu, and other top streaming services, HBO Max will feature a catalog of older, licensed content as well as all-new original content developed exclusively for the service. Overall, there will be more than 10,000 hours of content available at launch, including every HBO original series, movie, and documentary ever released, and a wide variety of licensed content from Warner Bros., as the two companies are now one and the same.

In addition to HBO mainstays such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Wire, HBO Max will also have a bunch of shows made or acquired by WarnerMedia, such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, The Bachelor, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The O.C. There will be more than 2,000 films on the service in its first year as well, including Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, Aquaman, and Joker.

In addition to the release date, HBO also announced the slate of Max Originals that will be streamable on May 27th:

Love Life Love Life , the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

On the Record On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

Legendary Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status.

Craftopia On Craftopia , 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’

Looney Tunes Cartoons Looney Tunes Cartoons , an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling.

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy!



HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it launches on May 27th, making it one of the more expensive streaming services on the market. But will the avalanche of content be enough to sway consumers?

