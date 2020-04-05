Netflix has a busy week lined up with 11 new releases coming to the streaming service, including a reality show about WWE wrestler The Big Show’s family.

The two Netflix original movies that stand out this week are Love Wedding Repeat (about a guy who tries not to ruin his sister’s wedding) and The Main Event (about an 11-year-old who joins the WWE).

Terrace House and Hi Score Girl are returning with new episodes as well.

Although I hope that there are those of you out there who get some use out of these features, I will admit that I have been paying extra close attention to Netflix’s new releases every week now that I am stuck inside all the time. It feels like any show or movie could be the next viral hit now that we’ve all quarantined ourselves, and I have a feeling that the Groundhog Day-esque romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat will find an audience this week.

I also have to recommend Hi Score Girl for those of you adventurous enough to give anime a shot. The second and final season of the show is among the best seasons of television I’ve seen this year.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 5th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Monday, April 6th

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.



Tuesday, April 7th

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.



Thursday, April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME They’ve leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.



Friday, April 10th

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring?

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.



Saturday, April 11th

CODE 8

Departures

Wednesday, April 8th

Movie 43

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

