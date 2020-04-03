Sony hosted a PS5 deep dive in March to discuss the system architecture of the next-gen console.

We learned about many of the most important specifications of the PS5, but we didn’t get to see the console in action or the actual hardware itself.

An industry source claims the reason Sony is taking so long to fully reveal the PS5 is that the hardware has a high failure rate and a release date delay is inevitable.

The longer Sony waits to fully unveil the PlayStation 5, the more concerned its fans are going to become. Obviously, Sony is under no obligation to show us what the PS5 looks like or how it works, but none of us expected to wake up on April 3rd knowing as little as we do about the next-gen console.

There are a number of possible explanations. The most plausible is that Sony decided months ago that the full reveal would be better suited for later in the year. There’s also a chance that the coronavirus pandemic forced Sony to adjust its rollout of information on the fly. But as weeks go by without any news from Sony (save for a repurposed GDC talk in March), some have started to wonder if the reason that we know so little about the PS5 is that development isn’t progressing as smoothly as expected. And now reports saying as much are popping up online.

Earlier this week, Windows Central executive editor Daniel Rubino shared a YouTube comment (I know, we’re not off to a great start, but stick with me) from Jeff Rickel, who claims to work in the video game industry. Rickel says that we should expect the PS5 to be delayed and that it will have “heating problems to rival the Xbox 360.” He then states that the hardware is failing at an alarming rate and that the system can’t “maintain its clocks.” Sony supposedly needs to redesign the console, but the company doesn’t want to copy the tower design of the Xbox Series X.

FUD or legit concerns about Sony's PlayStation 5 having issues? Anyone following this stuff, talking to game devs and people in-the-know have been hearing similar rumblings for months now. This just summarize it well. Sony may have overshot (and underestimated) Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/geUAsE4oBB — Daniel Rubino (@Daniel_Rubino) April 2, 2020

If this sounds like fanboy drivel to you, you’re not alone. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who has countless connections in the industry and has been the source of many notable leaks in the past, somehow got caught up in the conversation and noted that “the person making these claims has a long history of tweeting about how PlayStation is doomed.” In other words, no matter how detailed the report might seem, we should take it with a grain of salt.

That said, Rubino revealed in his responses to others that he and Jez Corden (another Windows Central writer) have “heard similar things from others too.” He doesn’t go as far as to confirm that Rickel’s leaks are legitimate, but, at the very least, they make for entertaining fodder to discuss as Sony continues to keep us in the dark about its upcoming console. And even if the leaks are only partially correct, it would explain why Sony has let Microsoft build up such a massive lead with the reveal of the Xbox Series X and its key features and specifications.

Image Source: Joeri Mostmans/Shutterstock