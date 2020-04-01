Apple’s iPhone 9 might be unveiled on April 14th, the same day when the OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch.

An insider claims Apple is considering that particular date to mess with the Chinese smartphone maker.

The iPhone 9’s release date might be April 24th, according to the report.

We’re likely days away from the official reveal of the iPhone 9, which has also been referred to as the iPhone SE 2. But regardless of what Apple calls it, the affordable phone will certainly be popular with buyers, given what the rumors have claimed. The handset will have the same design Apple used for every phone from the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 8, which means Touch ID support is very much in the picture. But the iPhone 9 will also feature the same A13 chip that powers the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The best thing about the iPhone 9 might be the price, though, especially considering the looming economic crisis. The iPhone 9 is rumored to cost $399 when it launches. And the phone’s arrival seems imminent. We already saw leaked accessories for the handset that reached stores, as well as references to the new device in the code for the iOS 13.4.5 beta. Now, an insider with a great track record claims that Apple will launch the handset next week… on the exact same day that the OnePlus 8 Pro is supposed to drop.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal life everywhere. Little by little, everything had to be put on pause, as social distancing is a great weapon against the novel coronavirus and its ability to spread. Anything involving any sort of gathering of people was canceled. Big tech shows like MWC and Google I/O, sporting events like the Summer Olympics and Euro 2020, and movie premieres were all canceled or delayed.

Apple also presumably decided to cancel a late-March event that was never even announced. That’s where the iPhone 9 and other devices should have been revealed. Apple did go ahead with the launch of some products, as we saw 2020 refreshes of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air go on sale a few weeks ago. The iPhone 9 was delayed to summer or fall, as Apple needed more time to assess the impact of the pandemic.

All these events were relayed by YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has had a great track record in recent months. For example, he was the first to provide the correct pricing structure for the Galaxy S20 a few months ago.

In a new episode of Front Page Tech, Prosser said that Apple is now looking at launching the iPhone 9 next week. April 15th is a potential launch date, but Apple is also looking at April 14th. This is where things get interesting, as Prosser says his sources told him that Apple might choose April 14th just to mess with OnePlus.

OnePlus has announced that it will unveil the OnePlus 8 series on April 14th. Why would Apple do any of this? Prosser says it’s pettiness, but the reality is that it’s just business. The mobile business is highly competitive during normal times, and that competition will only get fiercer during a pandemic.

Smartphone sales have plummeted, and everyone’s been hurt in the process. Galaxy S20 sales haven’t been terrific, and Samsung just launched a massive promotion that effectively cuts the price of the handset by 50%. Samsung made its move right before Apple and OnePlus got a chance to unveil their new products.

As for the Apple vs. OnePlus rivalry, fans of either side will remember that Apple pulled a similar move before. The OnePlus 6T event was supposed to take place on October 30th, but then Apple announced a press conference of its own for the same date. The Chinese smartphone maker could have gone ahead with the show as initially planned, but ultimately decided to move the launch to October 29th.

This time around, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 via a press release, while OnePlus will stream the OnePlus 8 event online. The iPhone 9 is expected to ship on April 24th, the YouTuber said. There’s no release date for the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 at this time.