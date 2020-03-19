The amount of content people stream on Netflix and other popular services is going to increase dramatically in the coming weeks and months now that people are being asked to stay home as much as possible. Closing businesses and employing social distancing are crucial to slowing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

There are plenty of ways to pass the time while you’re cooped up, but many people are turning to their TVs and streaming media services.

If you’re looking for content to stream or watch on TV, this week’s roundup of the most popular new and returning shows is a great place to start.

Earlier this week, we told you about an awesome free Chrome browser extension called Netflix Party that lets you watch Netflix remotely with friends and family around the world. The plugin synchronizes playback so that everyone sees the same thing at the same time, and it also has a group chat feature so people can discuss what they’re watching. It’s a fantastic way to share mutual experiences with people while we’re all trying to self-quarantine and employ social distancing to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. We all have a rough few months ahead, but staying in touch with friends and family while keeping ourselves entertained will help pass the time.

There are plenty of different tools available to help you figure out what to watch on TV, Netflix, Hulu, and any other services you might subscribe to. We share roundups of recommendations all the time, like this week’s roundup of 10 surprisingly good movies and shows to watch on Netflix in March. Another good way to find entertaining content is to check out the most popular new releases out there right now, and this week’s top 10 list of new and returning series everyone’s watching is a fantastic way to do it.

TV Time rounds up the 10 most popular new and returning shows each week and shares its list in its “Shows On the Rise” feature. The company uses anonymized viewership figures from its popular iOS and Android app, so these lists are based on data from millions of people.

This week, exactly half the slots on the top 10 list are occupied by Netflix shows, including the #1 spot. It’s On My Block, a teen dramedy that just returned for its third season. Netflix’s Spanish-language YA thriller Elite also just had a new season hit Netflix and it can be found at #3. Other Netflix shows on this week’s top 10 list include Paradise PD at #6, Kingdom at #7, and The Protector at $9. The rest of the shows in this roundup are broadcast TV shows with one notable exception: Alex Garland’s Devs, which is a Hulu show that managed to make its way to the $10 slot. The first three episodes of this mind-bending thriller were fantastic, and you should definitely check it out if you subscribe to Hulu.

Here’s a recap of all 10 series on this week’s list:

On My Block (Netflix) Red Band Club (TF1) Elite (Netflix) Seven Universe Future (Cartoon Network) The Daily Show (Comedy Central) Paradise PD (Netflix) Kingdom (Netflix) General Hospital (ABC) The Protector (Netflix) Devs (FX on Hulu)

