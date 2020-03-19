Early analysis of the iOS 14 code has identified a ton of news related to Apple’s hardware and software roadmap for the rest of this year.

And the leaks, which have already included everything from a potentially life-saving new Apple Watch feature to a new iPhone 9 model, keep coming.

The tech blog 9to5Mac has continued its look at an early iOS 14 build and found still more new features on the way related to CarPlay as well as Apple Maps.

And the iOS 14 leaks keep coming, with additional analysis of the source code revealing more new software offerings Apple apparently has planned, including CarPlay additions as well as at least one key new feature involving Apple Maps.

Again per 9to5, it seems that users of Apple’s CarPlay platform will soon for the first time be able to set customized wallpapers. On the Maps front, the iOS 14 code reveals that Apple is planning to more tightly integrate details about Apple Stores into the mapping application — meaning, for example, searching for your local store will eventually pull up details like what the current repair availability is like if you need some of your Apple hardware serviced.

That’s in contrast to the more straightforward quick snapshot of details you get about the stores when you look for one in Maps today, which will show you basic data like the store’s address and phone number.

Along these lines, Apple customers may find another aspect of this particularly useful — you’ll also eventually be able to see how available (or backed up) the Genius Bar staff is at each Apple Store from within Maps. The granular level of detail here will include being able to use Maps to see whether your local store can get you in and out the same day for things like battery and screen repairs. Also, you’ll be able to check and see whether your store offers credit for devices you trade in, and whether your store has seating for couples, among other details.

As we noted in our earlier coverage, meanwhile, other details that have been revealed by looking under the hood of iOS 14 have included the existence of a larger iPhone 9 Plus model. The expectation is that the name of this larger handset will carry “Plus” in the branding, and that it will run on the A13 Bionic chip — the same used in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Image Source: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock