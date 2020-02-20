Samsung and its partners will open Galaxy S20 preorders around the world on Friday, and many people will hurry to take advantage of the various deals that will be available during preorders. All Galaxy S20 models will be more expensive than we expected, as Samsung decided against making a more affordable version of the handset, one that could compete directly against the $699 iPhone 11.

We’ve already told you that skipping the Galaxy S20 preorder phase and waiting a few months might be a better idea, as Android handsets don’t retain their value like the iPhone, and better deals are always readily available down the road. Then, a few days ago, we learned of a Galaxy S20 version that Samsung hasn’t announced yet — a red model that looks truly stunning. At the time, we thought the red option was still a few months from launching, but it turns out that the red S20’s launch is actually much closer than we thought.

Well-known insider Ishan Agarwal posted an update to Twitter to inform Samsung fans that the red Galaxy S20 will be available from Korea Telecom soon. From the looks of it, both the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will launch in a red option in the country, in partnership with a celebrity. They’ll be joined by special edition Galaxy Buds+ earphones, which also come in red — both the earphones and the charging case.

What’s interesting is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t be available in a red option, at least not for the time being. The official color name is Aura Red, but it’ll be sold as Jennie Red by KT in Korea.

Korea Telecom (KT) launches the #Samsung #GalaxyS20/S20+ and #GalaxyBuds+ Special Edition Red colour options called ‘Jennie Red’ (Official Colour name is Aura Red) in partnership with Jennie of #BLACKPINK! The colour option seriously looks so good! 😍 #JENNIEREDxKT #Jennie pic.twitter.com/ygTGuUXJmS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 20, 2020

If Samsung is already making the red S20 for Korea, it might launch this version in other markets in the near future. However, there’s no telling when the red model will hit other countries, or which markets might get it. We’re used to seeing Samsung refresh its latest flagship phones with new color options, and people love red.

Galaxy S20 buyers preordering one of the three handsets outside of Korea will have four color options at launch, which are gray and black (S20 Ultra), grey, blue, and black (S20+), and grey and pink (S20).

Image Source: Mr.Mikla/Shutterstock