Present an air of sophistication every time you reach to pour a drink and offer your guests a taste of something special when you use a whiskey decanter. How many times have you seen in a movie or on a television show, a suave character reaching for their whiskey decanter to pour a high ball for themselves and their guests? Well, why can’t that be you? When you get a whiskey decanter, you’ll be getting the best version of your spirit and you can display it for your everyone to see. Plus, putting it in a decanter makes it very easy to pour. Adding this bit of decor to your home will really spruce up your bar cart, dry or wet bar. Having a glass decanter makes the most sense, so everyone can see what kind of alcohol is inside. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite decanters, all of which are a different style, to help you find one for your home. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best whiskey decanters on the market.

Best Decorative Whiskey Decanter

Providing you with a fantastic conversation piece, the Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set will look great in any home. This is hand blown and elegant, as the whiskey dispenser features an etched globe design with an antique ship in the middle of the decanter that makes it look like a ship in a bottle. This allows you to take a journey around the world, figuratively. This patent-pending set includes two matching globe design whiskey glasses that go extremely nicely with the decanter. The decanter can hold 850 ml of your favorite whiskey, bourbon, scotch or vodka. The gold stopper at the top adds even more class and keeps your liquid sealed and fresh. The cocktail glasses can hold 300 ml of liquid. You can use this to serve any beverage, but it should be used for spirits. The decanter is fitted onto a mahogany tray that is made to last a long time. This set is decorative, fancy, and definitely will provide a more sophisticated drinking experience.

Best Personalized Decanter

Are you thinking of giving a whiskey drinker that you know the gift of a decanter? Add a little bit of personal touch to it by buying the Bormioli Rocco Capitol Decanter and getting it engraved and monogrammed. When you are purchasing this, you have the option to personalize it, as they do monograms and engravings. This is a terrific gift for a wedding and also for a housewarming, birthday, or anniversary. You can keep whiskey, vodka or any other liquor that you prefer in this decanter, as it holds 23.75 ounces of liquid. It is shipped empty and is made from clear glass, heightening the visuals when you look at it. It is made in Italy and is then personalized in Florida. It takes about two to three days to personalize and engrave the decanter, so that may add some time to your shipment. There are multiple different designs you can get, from a single initial, multiple initials, or spelling out a whole name. This decanter does not come with any glasses, so you will need to get those for either yourself or your gift recipient.

Best Decanter and Glasses Set

If you’re looking to outfit your entire bar cart or bar area, you should consider the Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set. This will give you a complete set to fill up with whatever kind of liquor you like. The decanter itself is a timeless, squared, 33.75 oz vessel with a beveled, fluted stopper. The stopper will keep your spirits fresher longer. It is made from fine sands and raw materials in Parma, Italy and does not have any lead in it. This is perfect for formal entertaining or everyday use, as it’s simple to pour from. With the decanter, you’ll also receive six glasses that will hold up to 9.5 ounces of liquid. These tumbler glasses have been masterfully crafted in a beautiful and classic diamond cut design. Each one has a distinctive, light, reflective starburst detailing that sets them apart from their competition. This is a terrific gift for anyone who is in need of a bar kit.