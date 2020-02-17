Apple hasn’t had much to say about new products in 2020, but the sheer number of rumors that have been popping up in recent weeks makes it seem all but inevitable that a major spring media event is in the cards. We’re still waiting on Apple to send out invites, but on Monday, German site iPhone-ticker.de reported that Apple is planning to hold an event in late March, with Tuesday, March 31st a likely candidate for the precise date of the event.

Purportedly reliable sources tell the site that the successor to the iPhone SE (rumored to be called the iPhone 9) will make its debut at the event, and that the phone will then go on sale just days later, on Friday, April 3rd.

As the site notes, while Apple didn’t host an event in the spring of 2017, it has for the previous two years. On March 27th, 2018, Apple announced its new iPad and unveiled the reworked iWork apps. Then, on March 25th, 2019, Apple showed off a variety of new services, including Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card. This doesn’t ensure that Apple will follow suit in 2020, but rumors suggest Apple has products to announce soon.

Finally, the site claims that iOS 13.4 will roll out to the public around the same time as the March event. The first beta for iOS 13.4, which is likely to be the final numbered version of iOS 13 before the release of iOS 14, became available for developers to download on February 5th, so a late March public release makes sense. That said, none of this has been officially confirmed, and it will likely be a few weeks before we hear anything from Apple.

