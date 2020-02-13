I should probably just keep this to myself, but I’m going to admit it anyway for all the world to see: I don’t like Star Wars. I was a massive fan of the original trilogy when I was a young child, to the point where I probably watched all three movies at least once a week. I was obsessed. As much as I loved the original three films, none of the Star Wars movies released since then have appealed to me at all. Even the more recent movies that people seem to enjoy were mediocre at best in my eyes. The storylines were boring, the characters were uninteresting, and I simply couldn’t find a way to make myself care about anything that was happening. I didn’t even bother to see The Rise of Skywalker, and that’s probably a good thing based on everything I’ve read so far. I understand that these movies all make a killing at the box office, and I’m not suggesting people are crazy for going to see them. I’m just saying they don’t appeal to me personally. At all.

Despite all that, there was just too much hype surrounding The Mandalorian for me to keep ignoring it, so I finally caved a couple of weeks ago and started watching it. Honestly… I can’t believe how good it is. I think it’s due in part to Jon Favreau et al deciding to focus on making a truly original show rather than tying it in with other storylines from the movies. Whatever the case, it’s a phenomenal show and I can’t wait for season 2 to premiere in October. If you already have Disney+, you’ve undoubtedly already watched The Mandalorian. If you don’t already have it though, then it’s time to stop missing out because there’s a new way to score for Disney+ free for a limited time.

Do you eat cereal? Of course you do. It would be great if we all had time to cook a complete breakfast every single morning, but pouring a bowl of cereal is much easier when you’re in a rush. Apart from the convenience and the fact that it saves so much time, eating cereal is about to pay off in a new way.

Disney offers a free 7-day trial of Disney+ for new subscribers, but that’s not a lot of time in this day and age. If you have a box of Kellogg’s cereal sitting around somewhere though, you can double the trial and get Disney+ free for two full weeks. That’s more than enough time to binge-watch The Mandalorian, rewatch a few Avengers movies, catch up on the Pixar movies you might’ve missed, and more.

Here’s how it works:

Buy a box of Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Corn Pops, Crispix, Apple Jacks, or Corn Flakes between now and March 29th

Take a picture of your receipt next to the box of cereal within 30 days of your purchase

Head to the special promo page on the Kellogg’s site and upload the picture (you’ll need to register an account)

That’s it! You’ll receive a redemption code that will get you two free weeks of unlimited streaming when you sign up for a new Disney+ account on Disney’s site. Note that your card will start being charged $6.99 per month after the 14-day trial is over, so you’ll just need to be sure to cancel before then if you don’t want to keep using Disney+.

The bottom line is Disney+ is fantastic, so there’s no reason not to check it out for free with this promotion. On second thought, there actually is one reason to pass up this promotion: If you’re a Verizon customer, you can get a full year of Disney+ for free instead!

Here are the full terms and conditions from the Kellogg’s promo page:

Begins 1/20/20 and ends 3/29/20. Open to legal residents of US & DC, who are 18+ and are members of the Kellogg’s Family Rewards (“KFR”) program. Subject to complete terms and conditions at http://www.kfr.com/Disneyplustrial, which includes a complete list of participating products. Participating product must be purchased between 1/20/20 and 3/29/20. Receipts must be uploaded to http://www.kfr.com/Disneyplustrial within 30 days of purchase and not later than 4/28/20. You must redeem your code 6/15/20 through your Disney+ account. Open to new Disney+ subscribers only. Valid credit card entry required. Upon redeeming, you will be enrolled in an auto-renewing monthly subscription of Disney+ and your credit card will be charged $6.99 per month unless you cancel before your two week trial expires. Use of Disney+ is subject to Disney+ Subscriber Agreement at http://www.disneyplus.com/legal/subscriber-agreement. Void where prohibited. Offer valid only in US. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

