Filling your home with the smell of fresh baked goods is just what the doctor ordered. That is, if the doctor is just hoping your home smells amazing. Rather than just purchasing store brand baked goods, baking at home is more fun and more rewarding, as you’ll know exactly what is in your food. If you’re looking for a way to make your own bread, then you should consider purchasing a bread making machine. Whether you are trying to watch your carb intake or you are trying to be gluten free, you can still use a bread maker, as the models on the market these days can handle just about any type of bread. Whether you’re looking for bread with fruit baked into it or just want a loaf of white bread, any of the three bread making machines we’ve highlighted below can make your creations. So if you want to work more in the kitchen and have some fun doing it, take a look below for our selections of the best bread making machines.

Most Versatile Bread Maker

Not everybody is okay just making white bread. Being able to add a little variety to your bread can really change up your breakfast, lunch or dinner. The Zojirushi BB-PDC20BA Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker gives you a lot of different options. There are 15 different settings including multigrain, whole wheat, rapid whole wheat, gluten free, salt free, sugar free and vegan, covering almost every kind of bread eater. The blades in this bread maker are very powerful as they double knead the dough as it is in the machine. It has dual heaters on both the top lid and the bottom of the machine to give it an even bake. You can bake a loaf of bread in as little as two and a half hours, thanks to the rapid course cooking. The LCD display is large and easy to read, making it easy for anyone to use. The key code is on the lid, so you won’t have to constantly be referring to a manual. It has a 39″ cord and large viewing window, letting you check on the coloring of your bread. There is also a memory setting, so you can save which settings you have used in the past.

Best Bread Maker for Beginners

Not everybody immediately becomes Sherry Yard when they are baking for the first time. If you’re learning how to bake, the SKG Automatic Bread Machine is a solid choice. This has easy-to-use recipes that will show you step-by-step ingredients of how to create some of the most popular bread loaves. There are automatic intelligent settings that allow you to use the machine in many different ways, such as a 15 hour delay timer, one hour keep warm setting, or the 19 different programs to make healthier bread. The inside of it is a removable, non-stick coated pan and the machine has a large viewing window, as well as non-skid feet to keep it stationary on your countertop. You can choose between three different loaf sizes (one lb, one-and-a-half pound, or two pounds) and you can choose between three different colors of crust (light, medium, or dark). This is a powerful machine that is extremely user-friendly.

Best Bread Maker for Stuffed Breads

If you’re interested in making a walnut bread, date bread or any other combination of fruits and nuts in your loaf, consider purchasing the Hamilton Beach 2 lb Digital Bread Maker. This features 12 settings, including gluten free, as it was developed with nutrition in mind. You can make French bread, quick bread, sweet bread, 1.5 pound express bread, two pound express bread, dough, jam bread or even cake. The bake audible mode and delay timer will let you add fruit and nuts to it for your stuffed bread recipes. You can choose between a light, medium, and dark crust setting. The large display is very easy to read and use. The pan is dishwasher-safe and it comes with two kneading paddles, so you can use one of them while the other one is being washed. The pan is non-stick, allowing you to easily clean it and remove the loaf from it. You can just use this with three simple steps: add ingredients, select cycle, and start.