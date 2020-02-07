Feeding your children when they are young can be an extremely difficult experience. Sometimes, they don’t want to eat. More often than that, they don’t want to eat what you’ve made for them. Having to go the tried and true route of Cheerios is a standard move. But when you’re sitting at the table, you can almost guarantee there will be a spill or mess of some sorts. Even if they are in a high chair, you know you’ll have to wipe down the high chair. But with kid-friendly placemats, you’ll be a step ahead when it comes time to clean. These are almost hard to ruin, as they are made specifically with kids in mind. They won’t stain and they are very easy to clean. So rather than having to worry about buying new furniture every time you kid spills, reach for any of the three sets of placemats we’ve handpicked below. Take a look and thank us later.

Best Suction Placemats

Want to make it hard for your son or daughter to tip a bowl or food over at their seat or in their high chair? Consider purchasing the ezpz Mini Mat. This is not just a placemat; it’s also a plate. You’ll be able to put their food directly on this placemat, eliminating the need for a plate or bowl that comes separately and that will likely end up on your floor. It suctions to any flat surface to significantly reduce the amount of spills you’ll have. It fits most high chair trays, even on top of space saver models, so it should be good to go in your home. It is compact and lightweight, meaning it’s easy for you to pack for when you’re eating away from your home. This will help promote self-feeding and increase your child’s ability to develop hand-eye coordination. It is both microwave and dishwasher safe and it comes in four different colors: blue, coral, gray and lime. This mat is made from silicone that is BPA-, BPS-, PVC-, latex- and phthalate-free. This only comes in a pack of one, so you’ll need to buy them individually if you want more than a single.

Most Educational Placemats

Dinnertime doesn’t only have to be filled with only crying, spilling and yelling (although that will surely happen regardless). It can also be about learning, thanks to the merka Kids Placemats. These were designed by teachers to enhance children’s mealtimes. They’ll be feeding their brains as well as their bodies. There are different lessons in each set, as the explorer set has placemats that deal with the solar system, the human body, geography of the United States as well as geography of the world. Each one of these placemats offers up a ton of different facts about a certain topic, always keeping time at the table interesting. The bright colorful designs are sure to keep the attention of your younger children while the information will stimulate them as they grow. It has an anti-slip back, so it won’t slide around while your son or daughter is eating. All you’ll need to do to clean it is wipe it down with a damp cloth. The laminated, high quality polymer with UV color printing makes it last for a long time. Plus, a purchase of a merka product goes towards helping underprivileged kids.

Best Color Variety of Placemats

As your kids grow up, they’re not going to want to be sitting in front of something like the ezpz placemat. But as a parent, you’re still going to want to be covered against spills. That’s what makes the Bright Dream Placemats Set of 4 such a good option. These are made up of 70% PVC and 30% polyester and measure 18″ x 12″. They are eco-friendly and are washable, as they are non-fading, non-stain, and won’t build up any mildew. You can just wipe them clean without much hassle. You can pretty much get one to fit any kind of decor, as there are 45 different color options to choose from. They are heat-resistant up to 100°C and protect your table from scratches and stains. If there happens to be something stuck to the placemat, you can use a brush after it’s dry and it should come right off.