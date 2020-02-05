Owning a cat can be a great pleasure for your and your family. They are excellent house pets who can be affectionate and blend right in with your home. Cats are just like other pets, as they have specific needs when it comes to bodily functions, food, exercise and temperament. But one thing that cats do that a lot of other pets do not is produce hairballs. When cats clean themselves, they naturally pick up some hair from their coat and it can collect in their stomachs, causing a hairball. In order to make sure they are safely able to pass the hair through themselves, you should really consider getting them a hairball remedy. Some cats are more prone to hairballs than others and this is something every cat owner should take seriously. We’ve found three oral treatments, coming in the form of treats, food, and paste, that will boost your cat’s digestive system and work to eliminate hairballs. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best hairball remedies on the market.

Best Wet Food Remedy

Many cats enjoy wet food for their meals more than dry food. But Hill’s Science Diet Wet Cat Food Urinary & Hairball Control is specifically formulated to help them with bodily functions. Hill’s Science Diet is known for their impressive line of pet foods and this one is no exception. You can buy this in a 24-pack of either 2.4-ounce cans or 5.5-ounce cans. This cat food supports urinary health completely. This also supports healthy skin and a healthy coat, as it has Omega 6s and Vitamin E. This is also great for senior cats, as it has high quality protein that helps them keep and maintain muscle even in their later years. It is made from all natural ingredients that you can trust and it is the number one recommended brand of cat food by veterinarians. It keeps a healthy mineral balance with optimal levels of magnesium, which supports from the kidneys to the bladder. The natural fiber that is instilled comfortably reduces hairballs. After you open it, you can store the unused portion with a cover in the refrigerator.

Best Treat Remedy

Widely known for their dental treats, Greenie’s makes Feline SMARTBITES Hairball Control that work to keep your cat healthy. These come in either a chicken or tuna flavor and are offered in various bag sizes. These natural cat treats have vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that sustain your cat. These help support digestive health and minimize hairball formation. The Fiberblend formula works simultaneously with a hairball control diet to eliminate your cat’s ability to form hairballs. Each treat is less than two calories, so you won’t feel guilty feeding your cat these. They are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them more enticing to your feline friend. They’ll love the dual textures and both flavors that you can buy for them. These were designed by veterinarians to boost digestive processes and health. They are meant for adults cats.

Best Hairball Control Paste

For those who want something that goes right to the source of the problem, reach for the Sentry Hairball Relief for Cats. This comes in a tube and is meant to be given on an empty stomach to help the problems in the digestive tract and stomach. This is meant for cats and kittens older than four weeks. It comes in a 4.4-ounce tube and is a natural malt flavor that your cat is sure to love. This will help eliminate and help prevent against the formation of hairballs in your cat’s stomach. This is made from Petromalt technology, making it a longtime favorite for cats. This will also relieve constipation, dry cough and occasional vomiting that is associated with hairballs. The paste will lubricate the intestinal tract, making it easier for them to have normal movements.