With just over a week to go until Samsung’s first big mobile-related press conference of the year, we’ve stumbled upon the biggest Galaxy leak of the season, a hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The Z Flip is going to be Samsung’s second take at foldable handsets, a phone that has the same design as the Motorola Razr that’s now available for preorder. The clamshell design will make the handset a lot easier to carry around than the Galaxy Fold, which still looks huge when folded. Moreover, the Z Flip is supposed to be the first Samsung foldable to feature an ultra-thin glass display, as well as a more affordable price tag. Add to that a 2019 flagship processor, and the Z Flip is a much better offer than the mid-rang Razr clamshell. These are just rumors for the time being, but the video below can at least confirm the Z Flip’s design.

Posted on Twitter by leaker/designer Ben Geskin, the video below shows someone operating the phone with one hand. The person can easily fold and unfold the handset and flip it around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The device is quite tall, certainly taller than initially believed, and it’s reminiscent of Sony’s 2019 Xperia flagships, although those handsets do not fold.

The screen has a hole-punch camera at the top, and the crease isn’t visible until you fold the handset. It’s unclear if it’s glass covering the screen, but there are no lumps and bumps visible, the kind of signs that Motorola says are normal for its Razr foldable. The video, however, is too short and doesn’t offer different angles of that foldable display.

When folded, the two sides of the handset appear to close flush like a book, and there’s no gap, apparently, as it was the case with the Galaxy Fold. That would be another indication that the screen isn’t as fragile as the Fold. Even so, the handset will be quite thick when folded, which is to be expected from any foldable handset right now.

On the outside, we have a secondary 1-inch display that shows the time, date, and battery life next to a dual-lens camera. The clip was recorded on January 31st in a French-speaking country, according to the date shown on both the internal and external displays.

Finally, this Galaxy Z Flip prototype comes in purple, which is one of the expected launch colors for the new foldable series.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 on February 11th.