Like many people these days, I have a very long backlog of TV shows and movies that I have to catch up on. It’s a great problem to have, of course — there’s so much great content out there that it’s practically impossible to stay current. I finally started The Outsider on HBO and I have to say, it’s phenomenal so far. We’re only four episodes into the season but it’s already crystal clear that HBO has yet another winner on its hands. The series, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Nicholson, and Jason Bateman, who continues to impress in dramatic roles. If you have HBO and you haven’t started watching it, definitely give this thrilling horror show a try. And if you’re looking for even more great TV shows to watch, it’s time to consult the internet’s hive mind.

Each week, TV Time uses anonymized data from the millions of people who use its app to track what they’re watching to share the most popular shows. If you’re wondering which new shows or old classics to checkout, this week’s top 10 list from TV Time is a good place to start.

The recent release of a new season kept Netflix’s Sex Education at the top of the list this week, and season 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts at #2 on the charts. You, which is also a Netflix show like the first two, fell one spot to #3 this week. Netflix always tends to dominate these lists and it has two additional titles in TV Time’s top 10: Grace and Frankie at #6 and Lucifer at #9.

NBC’s Friends is always near the top of the list, and it came in at #4 this week ahead of Brooklyn Nine-Nine at #5. The last three TV shows in this week’s top 10 are DC’s Titans at #7, Grey’s Anatomy at #8, and How I Met Your Mother at #10.

