There is virtually nothing left to be leaked when it comes to Samsung’s upcoming smartphones. We know what they’ll look like, we know how fast they’ll be, and we’re pretty sure we know how much they’ll cost. Even the release dates of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip have appeared in leaks, but this week, Samsung might have accidentally confirmed exactly when the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will begin shipping.

As noted by SamMobile, if you visit Samsung’s website, you will be greeted by a teaser for the Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on February 11th at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. You will also see a button with the option to reserve your phone, which is simply a reminder for Samsung to send you an email when preorders begin (presumably shortly after the Unpacked event). You will be asked to provide your name, email address, zip code, and choice of carrier, at which point you can click the big “RESERVE” button to sign up for email notifications.

This is something that Samsung has been doing for the past several phone releases, but the reservation process isn’t what we’re interested in. Rather, once you complete the process, you’ll see a message like the one I got below, which reveals that I will be receiving an email to complete my preorder for a March 6th delivery:

Image Source: Samsung

This is the same date that appeared on a table put together by Phone Arena earlier this month, and although we weren’t sure where the dates came from at the time, this confirmation from Samsung’s official US website certainly adds a great deal of credence to the leak. We find it hard to imagine that Samsung would get the release date of its own flagship phone wrong, and the date does line up with previous Galaxy S flagship launches.