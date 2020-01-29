We’re desperately hoping that February will bring with it a ton of PlayStation 5 news, but in case it doesn’t, at least we’ll have these free games to keep us occupied. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to get their hands on both BioShock: The Collection (which includes BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite) and The Sims 4 PS4 free of charge. Sony is also giving away the PSVR title Firewall Zero Hour, so if you have a VR headset, you can add this shooter to your collection next month as well. Not a bad bonus freebie.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in February:

Bioshock: The Collection

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is a life simulation game that gives you the power to create and control people in a virtual world and play with life. Express your creativity as you customize your Sims distinct appearances and unique personalities.

Firewall Zero Hour

In Firewall Zero Hour, choose from one of 12 contractors hired by anonymous contract handlers and work as a team to either protect or obtain valuable data, housed on a laptop and located in dangerous locations around the globe. Each team’s anonymous contract handler acts as their ‘eye in the sky’ and guides each match by providing objectives and critical information along the way.

All 3 games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, February 4th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from January is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.

