Only four of the 14 MCU Phase 4 movies and TV series are set to launch this year. Black Widow and The Eternals are the only two Marvel movies of 2020, hitting theaters in May and November, respectively, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are both set to premiere on Disney+ this fall. At least, that’s what we thought, but it looks like Sam and Bucky’s next adventure will launch much sooner than expected.

Disney quietly revealed a few weeks ago that WandaVision would hit its streaming service in fall 2020 rather than next spring, which was an unexpected surprise. The show will set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is so far the most exciting MCU Phase 4 title, considering all the exciting things we keep hearing about it.

It looks like Marvel also changed its mind about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be available for streaming this summer rather than in the fall, according to Deadline.

The show will premiere in August, the report says, without providing an actual date. This will be the first MCU-based TV series that will feature several of the characters that we’ve seen in the movies. Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will be joined by Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Recent leaks also revealed that while Sam may have inherited the shield from Captain America, the TV series will actually introduce a different Cap: John Walker, aka Super Patriot, played by Wyatt Russell.

The action in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take place after Endgame, aka the post-2023 present of the MCU, and should advance the story in the aftermath of Endgame. A new leak a few days ago suggested that the series could be linked directly to Black Widow, a movie that’s supposed to introduce a new team of superheroes which will be explored more in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Image Source: Marvel Studios