While we may not always think about it, there are plenty of ways to be environmentally-friendly in your everyday life. Whether you cut up the plastic rings from your six pack of sodas or you fill up a reusable water bottle instead of drinking from plastic ones, you’re helping to do your part. We can all only live our lives as long as there’s a place to live them. An easy and great way to help out is by using a compost bin in your kitchen. Rather than just dumping your food scraps and bits of uneaten meals into the garbage can to inevitably end up in a landfill, utilizing a compost bin in your kitchen will help you indoors and outdoors. By creating compost in your kitchen, you’ll be able to transfer that to your yard or garden. Never thought of that before? That’s why we’re here to help. Check out the three kitchen compost bins we’ve highlighted below and start to do even more for the environment and the planet.

Best Metal Kitchen Compost Bin

With a look that will fit into any kitchen, the Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin is perfect for your countertop. This has the capacity to hold 1.3 gallons of compost, so you won’t have to empty it too quickly. It is made from high grade 201 stainless steel that will withstand any type of garbage that you throw at it. This is built to last a long time and the durability guarantees it won’t chip, crack or scratch. It doesn’t matter if you let the pile build up as the week goes on, as it won’t attract flies, pests or leak our any bad smells into your home. It keeps them all contained, thanks to the charcoal filters, which trap odors naturally. This can be left out on your countertop until it’s full without bothering you or your family. With the stylish metal design, this won’t look out of place anywhere. In order to clean it, you can wash the bin itself with soap and water. When it comes to the charcoal filter, allow it to sit and soak in the bin filled with soapy water in order to get it the cleanest.

Easiest Kitchen Compost Bin to Clean

After you’ve let your scraps build up and you’ve cleared them out for composting, you are bound to have some leftover gunk and grime in your bin. For a bin that’s simple to clean, check out the OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin. There are two different sizes that this comes in, as it’s offered in both 0.75 gallons and 1.75 gallons. You’ll be able to pick whichever one makes the most sense in your kitchen. Both are conveniently sized and easy to use on your countertop. All you’ll need to do to clean this is scrub it down with soap and water. It will only take a few moments and you can let it air dry. You don’t need to wipe it down at all. It has smooth interior walls that prevent food and liquids from building up. Rather than having to struggle with opening it, it has an easy flip lid that locks when it closes, keeping any foul odors inside the bin. The lid also comes off to make emptying it that much simpler. There’s a rotating handle that makes bringing it outside to compost a breeze. The smaller one measures 7″ x 7″ x7″, a great size for just about any kitchen.

Best Under Sink Kitchen Compost Bin

Rather than leaving it out on your countertop for the rest of your guests to see, you can hook the Joseph Joseph 30046 Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin onto the door under your sink. The mounting bracket is provided with the kit, so you don’t even have to go out and get any additional hardware. It has a wide opening at the top, allowing you to scrape food into it without much hassle. You can adjust the air vent to either opened or closed. Keeping it open will reduce moisture and foul odors from building up and closing it will prevent insects from getting in. It has a slim and narrow design, making it easy to store. It can hold up to a gallon and has a handle that rotates to the top for when you need to take it out. Emptying it and cleaning it are also extremely simple.