Best Sports Mouth Guard

People are always trying to make sports safer. From the youth to professional level, there are constant updates in equipment and rules to try to promote a better environment. One of the ways people do protect themselves while playing sports is by wearing a mouth guard. While hockey players missing teeth can be seen as manly, not everyone looks good without two front teeth. Mouth guards can help absorb hits to your head and maximize your protection. There have been great strides in mouth guard technology since they were first invented and we’ve highlighted three options for you and your family to consider before picking up a stick or ball.

Best Multi-Sport Mouth Guard

Meant for ages 11 and up, the SISU Mouth Guards Aero is super light but durable. The NextGen mouth guard offers up premium dental protection for athletes playing such sports as lacrosse, soccer, basketball, or hockey. Using Diffusix technology, it evenly distributes the impacts felt during these sports. Only measuring 1.6mm, it is ultra thin for maximum comfort and convenience. You’ll be able to talk, drink water and breathe easily while wearing this one compared to other mouth guards. It is customizable to fit your mouth perfectly and has a wider bite pad and rounded edges for improved molding.

Best Martial Arts Mouth Guard

For heavy contact sports such as boxing, karate, MMA or jiu-jitsu, your mouth needs to be extra protected and that’s why the Venum Challenger Mouthguard is a smart choice. It has a Nexfit gel frame to make adjusting it easier and more comfortable. The design has been updated so that breathing during a fight becomes simpler. The mouth guard is made of high density rubber to better manage shocks and blows. You’ll receive a case to keep it securely in and also keep it more hygienic. It comes in 13 different colors, so you can choose the one that will match your outfit or trunks.

Best Mouth Guard for Braces

Growing up, plenty of kids need braces on their teeth to help straighten them out. Playing sports with braces isn’t always the easiest thing to do and that’s why the Shock Doctor Double Braces Mouth Guard is a stellar product. This is specifically designed to work with orthodontics, as it sits on top of the brackets and protects both your upper and lower rows. You don’t need to mold it, as it comes ready to be worn. It is made of high quality, medical grade silicone and is latex and BPA free. It is backed by a large dental warranty.