Best Fountain Pen for Your Desk

Handwritten letters are seen as a lost form of art these days, but that doesn’t mean you have to include yourself in that trend. Receiving a handwritten letter is one of the most personal things you can do for someone else, as it shows them you’ve taken the time to craft something for them. When it comes to the look of the letter, nothing is more distinguished than writing that came from a fountain pen. A fountain pen just has a touch of class that shows people this was important. Even if you’re just scribbling down something on a note during a meeting, a fountain pen can add that air of sophistication to it. If you’ve been wanting to add that personal touch or just some flair to your home or office desk, picking up any of the three fountain pens we’ve hand selected for you is a good start. Let’s take a look at our favorites.

Best Fountain Pen Bundle

Everyone knows that when you use a fountain pen, you’ll need to refill the ink once it has been used up. If you’re looking for a fantastic pen as well as ink refills included when you purchase it, take a look at the Pilot Metropolitan Collection Fountain Pen Bundle. This signature pen is perfect, as it has a black barrel that is stylish. But it also can come in silver, so you can pick which one you prefer. This comes with 12 packs of ink refills, so you’ll be set for a long time. Not that many people strictly use fountain pens for everything they write, meaning you’ll be able to make these last. It has a medium nib point that delivers ink consistently, so you won’t be shaking it constantly trying to get more solid lines. This will come in an elegant keepsake box and Pilot is known for its quality and superior writing performance. If you prefer to use bottled ink, you will need a converter that is sold separately.

Best Fountain Pen and Converter

As stated above, some people just prefer to use bottled ink. If you’re one of those people, consider the Dryden Designs Luxury Fountain Pen as the next option for your desk. This vintage pen has a perfect ratio of weight and comfort to give you a relaxed and graceful writing experience. The ergonomic feel is important to users and allows them to use this for hours uninterrupted. Whether you’re right-handed or left-handed, you’ll be able to use this without a problem. You can choose from 10 different colored barrels, allowing you to match your decor and tastes. The ink flows smoothly, guaranteeing you won’t get any bursts, blanks or blobs that might ruin your papers. It comes with a high-quality converter as well, so whenever it does run out of ink, you don’t have to scramble to buy one. The smooth metallic finish is great for journaling and calligraphy. This has a medium nib point and comes with a PDF file that shows you the best practices for using a fountain pen and how to best care for one. It is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so Dryden Designs is backing up their product and you should feel confident giving it a try.

Best Fountain Pen Pack

Looking to adorn your desk or workspace with an array of colorful fountain pens? Check out the Gullor 450 Fountain Pen in 4 Colors Set. These are easy to bring with you wherever you might need them, as they come with individual carrying cases and then a PU leather pen pouch. These work best with bottled ink, as they come with a built-in converter that is removable and refillable. Each pen will come with a different color barrel and you can pick the one pack you like the most. They also work with international ink cartridges that are not included with your purchase for safety reasons. The nib point is medium and the cap is a push type, rather than a screw-on one. Each one is made from metal, giving your desk a nice weight to add to the top of it. These will sit on your papers, keeping them down. This pack is also backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so it doesn’t hurt you to try them out.