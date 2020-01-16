Two different leaks probably just revealed Sony’s PlayStation 5 launch timing

We first heard that Sony will host a PlayStation 5 reveal event in February 2020 a few months ago, and it looks like the rumor is picking up more and more steam. A huge leak a few days ago said that Sony would hold the press conference on February 5th, at which point it’ll also start taking PS5 preorders. Since then, two more insiders have come forward to sat that the PlayStation 5 launch will indeed take place in February.

First up, it’s Waypoint’s Patrick Klepek who tackled the matter during a new episode of Waypoint Radio (via ComicBook):

Probably next month will be both the — presumably the Xbox and PlayStation events will not be too far behind one another, that would be my guess. So that’ll probably both happen next month. I haven’t heard much about what Microsoft’s doing, so maybe they’ll be quiet until E3. But a lot of Sony stuff next month for sure.

Sony confirmed a few days ago that it’s not coming to E3 2020, seemingly suggesting that the PS5 launch will happen before this year’s major gaming event. Sony, however, has yet to send press invites to the media for the event that’s rumored to take place in New York City in just a few weeks.

Separately, Mike Futter said on Twitter that Sony will not be hosting this year’s Destination PlayStation event, a closed event for publishers and retailers that’s supposed to take place in February.

Okie. Here's what I'm hearing from multiple sources. (Just needed to confirm something before sharing.) Sony is not hosting Destination PlayStation, its annual closed event bringing together publishers and retailers. The event will still happen, but hosted by a retailer. — Mike Futter (V.2020.41) (@Futterish) January 14, 2020

An unnamed major distributor will do the event, which is apparently still happening. Destination PlayStation will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona, Futter said in a different tweet, but the PS5 event isn’t likely to happen there. It’s unclear when Destination PlayStation is supposed to happen, though it took place in late February last year. If the schedule stays the same, then it’s pretty much a guarantee that Sony will unveil the PS5 in early February, before that event takes place.

While these are just rumors, they both come from sources that have been reliable in the past. We only have two more weeks in January, so Sony will have to send out invites soon for the PS5 keynote if it’s indeed scheduled for early February. As a reminder, Sony unveiled the PS4 seven years ago during a PlayStation Meeting held in New York in February 2013. Sony held that event on February 20th after announcing it on January 31st, 2013 with this video teaser: