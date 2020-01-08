You won’t believe how many best-selling Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox games are discounted today

It’s rare that we can conclusively say that there’s one gaming deal available today that is the single best gaming deal out there, but such is the case on Wednesday. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a $60 PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Digital Code for only $44.99. You can even buy a few while they’re on sale and add as many years as you like to your current PS Plus balance. Of course, there are plenty of other great gaming deals out there today, and we’re going to shift our focus to games.

If have a Nintendo Switch, head to the Nintendo Switch best-selling games page on Amazon and you’ll find discounts of between $5 and $15 on the most popular Switch games available. Highlights include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Just Dance 2020, Super Mario Party, and Super Mario Maker 2. PS4 owners will also find discounts up to $20 off best-selling PS4 games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, and Xbox One can get discounts up to $25 off games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, and more.

Nintendo Switch Games

PlayStation 4 Games

Xbox One Games