Watch live right here at 1PM as Dell shows off its Nintendo Switch copycat and more at CES 2020

CES Media Days might be over, but there’s still at least one more press conference you might want to tune in for this week. Dell has brought a ton of new products and concepts to CES 2020, and we should have a chance to see some of them in action when the company takes the stage at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Tuesday.

As was the case with many of the big name brands at the show this year, Dell revealed many of its products ahead of time. Last week, we got an early look at the new XPS 13 laptop with its 4-sided InfinityEdge display, the Latitude 9510 15-inch 2-in-1 business laptop, and several new monitors for a wide variety of consumers.

Far more intriguing were the concepts that Dell has brought to the show, including the Alienware Concept UFO, which looks like if a Switch and a gaming laptop had a child. The UFO features an 8-inch screen with 1900×1200 resolution, detachable controllers, a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, and can plug into your TV. It may never see the light of day, but it certainly caught the attention of those in attendance and watching from home.

Image Source: Dell

Other concepts included the foldable Ori laptop and the dual-screen Duet, both of which look stunning, but they are also just concepts, so we have no idea when or if we’ll be able to get our hands on them. That said, Dell might dive deeper into these concepts at its CES press conference, which you can watch live above.