Latest PlayStation 5 leak might’ve revealed a killer feature that fans will flip out over

The PlayStation 5 is going to be one of the most anticipated products of the year, and we might soon learn more details about it. Sony is already teasing a major CES 2020 announcement that could involve some PlayStation revelations, and the PS5 is expected to be fully unveiled as soon as February during a special media event. Until that happens, however, we have one more exciting rumor for all those PlayStation owners who dream about playing all their games on the new machine. A leaker says he’s able to confirm that the PS5’s backward compatibility feature will not be limited to the PS4, but will extend all the way back to the first-gen PlayStation.

According to HipHopGamer, Sony has been working since 2012 to make the feature possible, and it’ll all be part of Sony’s “everything everywhere” mantra. That is, players who have purchased many PlayStation titles since the original console was launched will be able to re-experience them all on the new PS5. The leaker says he’s been able to verify this information already, and it should all be treated as more than just rumor or speculation. Moreover, ComicBook says HipHopGamer has an accurate track record at reporting scoops.

The leaker said that the Remastering Engine the PS5 is getting will not only allow players to play older games on the new machine, but old games might also be enhanced to deliver a more modern gameplay experience.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 games will be available on the PS5, but it’s the first report that goes into more detail about it. Interestingly, HipHopGamer also notes that the PS5 GPU will have three modes to help it recognize discs for previous systems and adapt accordingly. A separate report a few days ago revealed the same thing about the rumored PS5 GPU, but said the three modes match the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 GPU requirements.

Sony is expected to detail the backward compatibility feature on stage during the PS5 event and turn it into a major selling point for the device. You can watch the full video by following the link in the tweet below: