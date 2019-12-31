PS5 and Xbox specs leak teases massive performance upgrade over existing consoles

We’ve been talking about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X specs for months, as both Sony and Microsoft shared several details about the unreleased consoles along the way. The main specs, including CPU, GPU, and SSD details, were partially revealed or teased, although neither company told us precisely what kind of hardware the PS5 and new Xbox will have to offer. Even so, it was clear months ago that both devices will provide comparable performances that will simply obliterate their predecessors. A brand new report reveals exact details about the PS5 and Xbox specs you want to know most, including the GPU and memory of each device. And yes, both PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer tremendous performance gains over the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively, which are the most potent consoles you can buy right now.

In a lengthy report over on Eurogamer, Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter explained all the leaks that allowed him to learn precise information about the upcoming consoles.

The following table shows the purported CPU, GPU, and RAM specs of the PS5, compared to the current hardware.

Image Source: Eurogamer

We’ve always known the console will come with a Zen 2-based CPU and Navi graphics, but we never had access to full details about them. Even more impressive is the GDDR6 performance, which could reach speeds of up to 512GB/s, more than twice the RAM speed of the PS4 Pro.

Moving over to the Xbox Series X, we have a similar table to look at that offers the same conclusion. The new Xbox will run laps around the previous Xbox consoles when it comes to graphics and memory performance.

Image Source: Eurogamer

Again, nothing is confirmed right now, but this raw data is still impressive. The Xbox’s RAM could be even faster than that PS5’s, and the GPU even more formidable — we’re looking at 12 teraflops (TF) for the Series X vs. 9.2 teraflops for the PS5.

What the leak doesn’t mention is the SSD capacity, which will be an interesting detail for both devices. But Leadbetter does have an exciting price prediction based on a device that would feature 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB SSD:

[The] PlayStation 5 spec outlined in the leak points toward a device with more of a balance between price and performance. Assuming we’re looking at a not implausible 16GB of GDDR6 and a 1TB SSD, this is still an expensive-looking device – but stacked up against the monstrous Series X, it obviously stands more of a chance of hitting the magic $399 launch price-point that served PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro so well. On the face of it, Microsoft has the more powerful machine, but some might say that in the console space, the price-point is of paramount importance.

That $399 price point might sound too good to be true for either model. Buy buying all that gaming performance for the rumored $499 price tag that keeps popping up in some leaks will make a lot of sense if these specs leaks turn out to be accurate. The full report is available at this link.