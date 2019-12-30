Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 might be released even before the Galaxy S11

We know that Samsung has an incredibly busy year ahead, with several phones expected to launch in the first half of the year, but we still are not sure what order they will launch in. Presumably, the Galaxy S10 Lite that has appeared in countless leaks over the past several weeks will be unveiled any day now, but then the 2020 flagships will be unveiled in February. But could the Galaxy Fold 2 be the first flagship to launch next year?

Citing industry sources, Yonhap News Agency reported over the weekend that Samsung will release its new clamshell foldable phone (which we’ve been calling the Galaxy Fold 2) in February 2020 ahead of the Galaxy S11. Samsung is said to be in talks with three mobile carriers in South Korea to sell the phone.

Following the tepid response to the first Galaxy Fold upon its reveal early this year, and the chaos that ensued when review models began rolling out to the press, it’s understandable that Samsung would want to put that chapter behind it as quickly as possible. And so, Yonhap’s sources believe that when Samsung announces the redesigned foldable at its Unpacked event in mid-February, it will immediately be available for purchase.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen up to this point, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 6.7-inch display (notably smaller than the 7.3-inch display of the original) and will fold on the horizontal axis rather than the vertical one. Though the Galaxy Fold retails for nearly $2,000, sources say the follow-up “will be available in the mid-$1,000 range.” A cheaper price point will be vital if Samsung wants to reach its reported target of 6 million foldable sales.

Finally, the report notes that Samsung plans to launch a true sequel to the Galaxy Fold in late 2020 as well, signaling that the phone set to be revealed early next year will likely carry a different moniker.