Best Acrylic Paint Set for a Pottery Painting Date Night

Are you in search of something to get your significant other? Or are you trying to figure out what to do on a date night? How often can you actually come away from a night out with something that you can actually use in your apartment or home? A pottery painting date night is a solid way to spend an evening but if you don’t want to have to go out to a studio in order to do so, you can pick up some dishes, bowls or whatever else you want to make and do it at home. But in order to get the look you want, you’ll need an acrylic paint set to get it going. Using acrylic paint is great on canvas, clay, or ceramic and can be sponged, brushed, stamped or stenciled. Basically, it can provide a nice evening for any level of artist or can be a real companion for anyone who considers themselves a wizard with a paintbrush. Using any of the three options we’ve highlighted below will definitely have you enjoying your arts and crafts night.

Best Large Pack of Acrylic Paints

Providing you with a large collection of colors, the Castle Art Supplies Acrylic Paint Set contains quality paint that you’ll love using. Each tube is large as it holds 22mL of paint and you’ll be getting 48 different tubes. Ranging from browns to greens to blues, you’ll be able to paint just about any color onto your surface. This unique array of colors guarantees that all of your creative needs will be met. These paints are specially formulated to not dry out before you’ve finished touching up. You’ll be able to achieve superior coverage with less brush strokes while maintaining the flexibility you need. These paints are water based and non-toxic while they won’t crack or dry out. You won’t have to worry if you make a mess, as these will clean up with water. These paints can be used by artists of all ages.

Best Pack for Kids and Adults

If you’re going to need paint, brushes and sponges in order to complete your next masterpiece, then consider picking up the Benicci Complete Acrylic Paint Set. This pack comes with 24 12mL paints, 12 brushes, a sponge and a mixing art knife for a fantastic set. The color palette covers most of the rainbow and even adds more colors, so you’ll have your pick. These rich pigment colors and acrylic paint glide on your favorite surfaces. It can be used on canvas, wood, styrofoam, plaster, terra cotta, ceramic, or clay. The best part about this set is that it has a six month guarantee, so you can use it for six months and then decide if you want to keep it. The various types of paintbrushes you’ll receive are round, liner, filbert, fan, glaze, angle and flat and none of them will shed. They can also be used for watercolor or oil. These make for a terrific gift for any artist in your life, no matter what age.

Best Value Pack

With a solid pack of colors and tested paints, the Apple Barrel PROMOABI is a fantastic cost-efficient option. You’ll receive 18 bottles of paint covering most of the color palette. With colors like Too Blue, Flag Red, Melted Chocolate and Yellow Flame, you’ll be able to mix and match to create many amazing designs. This paint has been formulated to be able to use it on all kinds of surfaces, including wood, styrofoam, plaster, terra cotta and tin. The colors glide on smoothly and it dries quickly. It’ll look just like the day you painted it. This paint can be brushed, stenciled, sponged and stamped and it is easily cleaned up with soap and water. Each bottles holds two ounces of paint and gives your surface a matte look.