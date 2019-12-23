Leak says Samsung is just two weeks away from its next big smartphone launch

The most exciting Samsung handsets you can think of right now do not yet officially exist, as Samsung won’t unveil the rumored Galaxy S11 series and the Motorola Razr-like Galaxy Fold 2 until mid-February, a few days ahead of MWC 2020. But before we get there, we’ll see Samsung unveil the kind of smartphones that fans have been waiting years for Samsung to make.

2019 already brought us Samsung’s first high-end “Lite” phone. Samsung called it the Galaxy S10e (top image), a phone that you can buy for a significantly discounted price right now, sporting the same main specs as the Galaxy S10 and S10+. But Samsung never used the “Lite” moniker for the S10 and Note 10 series when they launched in February and August, respectively.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, however, seem to be real, as they’ve been leaked a bunch of times already. In fact, just last week we learned the Galaxy S10 Lite’s specs. The phone might be on the Lite side of things, but it’ll still sport the same high-end Snapdragon 855 chip that powers the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We’re also looking at a 6.7-inch hole-punch OLED display and a triple-lens camera on the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor — and a rear camera system that will look a lot like the Galaxy S11’s. That’s a bigger display and more cameras than the S10e, by the way.

The S10 Lite will supposedly cost around $756, according to a recent report. The Note 10 Lite is expected to feature high-end specs also, as well as a more affordable price than the regular Note 10. A report from The Korea Herald says the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are meant to compete against the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, which are Apple’s most affordable Face ID phones right now — the iPhone 8 is, technically, the cheapest iPhone that Apple still sells but it has an old design with Touch ID.

Samsung will supposedly unveil both Lite handsets at CES 2020 in early January, the report notes, with both handsets expected to launch in India before the end of the month. Previous reports also said the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones will launch in January, several weeks before the Galaxy S11’s arrival. This latest report also notes that clamshell foldable people have been referring to as the Galaxy Fold 2 will probably be announced alongside the Galaxy S11 in February.