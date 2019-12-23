Apple is offering free two-hour delivery on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac

There are undoubtedly millions of shoppers all around the globe that have yet to finish their holiday shopping, despite the fact that Hanukkah already started and Christmas is just hours away. The good news is that if the items you have yet to purchase happen to be made by Apple, you might still be able to get them before Christmas Day without even having to leave the comfort of your own home, thanks to a special promotion.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple is sending out emails notifying customers who live in areas where courier delivery is available that they can get a free two-hour delivery for their entire purchase as long as they order any in-stock Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, or Mac by 4:00 PM local time on December 24th.

Same-day courier delivery typically costs $9, but as long as one of the items listed above is in your order, the entire shipment will be delivered for free. Apple notes that it offers courier services in “most metros,” so if you live in any big city, there’s a good chance you can take advantage of this promotion. It’s also worth noting that you can include other items, such as AirPods or cases, as long as its part of the same order.

If you aren’t in a major metro, free next-day delivery on in-stock items ends at 3:00 PM local time on December 23rd, but if you live in New York City, Las Vegas, or Hawaii, you can still receive same-day delivery on December 25th. But no matter where you live, you should probably wrap up your holiday shopping today.