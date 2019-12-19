Xbox Games with Gold for January: ‘Batman: The Telltale Series’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars II’

I feel like I spent most of last year criticizing Microsoft’s Games with Gold program for declining sharply in quality, but at least for one month, the quality of the free games on offer has improved. Microsoft is kicking off 2020 with a solid selection of titles, the best of which is unquestionably Telltale’s Batman adventure series. If you haven’t tried it, it’s one of the better Batman stories in recent history. Give it a shot.

Styx: Shards of Darkness is one of the few true stealth action games of the generation, so if you prefer sneaking up behind your foes to blowing them away head-on, this might be up your alley. And the LEGO Star Wars games are always a good time, and with The Rise of Skywalker out this week, the timing is perfect.

Here are the details on the availability of all the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for January:

You’ll save over $64 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 4000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.