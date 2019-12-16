Massive leak may reveal the full specs for all three OnePlus 8 phones

OnePlus teased a surprise announcement for CES 2020 next month, and we’d be surprised to see the Chinese smartphone maker announce a brand new phone so early in the new year. We do expect OnePlus to unveil its new OnePlus 8 phones at some point in the first half of 2020, and that should include the company’s first-ever mid-range phone. Dubbed OnePlus 8 Lite, the more affordable device might still be the kind of high-end “Lite” phone you’d expect from OnePlus, especially if this new leak is correct. The full specs for the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro have seemingly leaked, revealing exciting details about all three handsets.

Found on Weibo and reposted on SlashLeaks, the leak gives us complete specs for all three purported OnePlus 8 phones. While we can’t verify any of the following information at this time, it’s still something to keep in mind if you’re planning on getting a new smartphone in the coming months.

OnePlus 8 Lite

The Lite version is expected to be a mid-range smartphone, but it’ll still offer a few features only available on high-end devices from rivals if this leak is accurate. We’re looking at a 6.4-inch hole-punch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution, in-display fingerprint-sensor, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Other specs include 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB, or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, as well as a MediaTek 1000 chipset. This might be the brand new Dimensity 1000 SoC the chipmaker announced a few weeks ago, the chip that will compete against the flagship Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm.

The leak also says the phone will have three cameras on the back, including 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 12-megapixel sensors, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging technology. An IP53 rating and a USB-C port are also in the cards for the phone.

The phone should retail for 2,999 yuan ($430) or 3,299 yuan ($472), depending on storage.

Image Source: Weibo via SlashLeaks

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 will be more expensive than that, starting at 3,299 yuan ($472) for the 8GB+128GB version and going all the way up to 3,999 yuan ($573) for the 12GB+256GB model. It should be noted the leak says OnePlus is using faster LPDDR5 memory on all three versions of the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus’s main handset packs a 6.44-inch display OLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. We’re looking at Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass on the front for this one, as well as an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor for this display. The phone will also supposedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor complete with 5G support. On the camera front, we should expect improved sensors — 60-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 12-megapixel cameras on the back, and a 32-megapixel cam on the front.

The same 30W fast charging battery technology will be present on the OnePlus 8’s 4,000 mAh battery as well, and the phone will have no wireless charging support. Finally, other specs on the list include IP53 rating and NFC support.

Image Source: Weibo via SlashLeaks

OnePlus 8 Pro

In the same way that the OnePlus 8 is basically an upgraded OnePlus 8 Lite, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be similar to the OnePlus 8, but with a few significant upgrades.

We’re looking at a 6.7-inch hole-punch screen with two camera sensors, including a 32-megapixel shooter and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. The dual camera will apparently be used to enable 3D face recognition support, which would be a first for OnePlus phones.

The screen on the Pro model has an improved resolution (3180 x 1440), as well as a higher refresh rate (120Hz).

The primary camera is also getting a slight upgrade, featuring 60-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 13-megapixel sensors on the back. The Pro will support 10x hybrid zoom, according to the leaked specs, compared to 5x hybrid zoom for the other two phones.

Another significant change concerns battery. We’re apparently looking at two 2,250 mAh battery packs for this one, amounting to 4,500 mAh of total battery capacity. The phone will support 50W Super Warp Charge tech, apparently. Some things never change, however, and the phone isn’t supposed to support wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in three SKUs, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB — again, this is LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. They’ll be priced at 4,499 yuan ($645), 4,999 yuan ($716), and 5,499 yuan ($788), respectively, if this huge leak pans out.

Image Source: Weibo via SlashLeaks