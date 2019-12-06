Best Buy’s ’12 Days of Deals’ starts today with discounts on Apple, Samsung, and more

When you stop and think about it, the month of December seems to have evolved into one massive assortment of retail discounts and promotions that are all meant to hook you up in case you missed the last one — or if you simply didn’t get enough deals, deals, deals to your liking before. Whatever the before was, for you. There’s Black Friday, but if you missed that don’t worry! Cyber Monday has you covered. Heck, let’s extend Cyber Monday to a whole week, with seven days’ worth of deals and discounts inspired by the big push for online shopping earlier this week on Monday. Today alone you can score deep discounts on top-selling TVs, popular Apple AirPods 2 at up to $30 off, more price cuts on top-selling laptops, the best Instant Pot deals of 2019, up to half off Ring Doorbell bundles, several discounts on Sonos speakers, and even discounted prices on Philips Hue bulbs and Philips Hue bundles.

On top of all that, here comes Best Buy to keep the discount train rolling, with almost two weeks’ worth of new deals as part of the retailer’s “12 Days of Deals” promotion which kicks off on Monday (December 9) and runs through December 20. These doorbuster deals will offer guaranteed low prices on hot tech gadgets from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Google, and more — plus other themed deal categories that are tied to each day of this promotion. Read on for what you need to know.

The promotion is pretty simple. The way it works is, Best Buy will host themed deals each day for 12 days. The deals will be available for that one day, both in-store as well as online, and while supplies list.

Here’s the schedule:

Dec. 9: Gifts for families

Dec. 10: Gifts for him

Dec. 11: Gifts for her

Dec. 12: Gifts for foodies

Dec. 13: Gifts for gamers

Dec. 14: Gifts for Apple lovers (expected to be a particularly busy day, of course, as shoppers take advantage of the sales on Apple products)

Dec. 15: Gifts for teens

Dec. 16: Gifts for tech lovers

Dec. 17: Gifts for the home

Dec. 18: Gifts for under $100

Dec. 19: Stocking stuffers

Dec. 20: Gifts for everyone

As you can see, Best Buy’s “12 Days” deals page lays out how you can get reminded about the themed offers each day (by setting up text reminders). And, to whet your appetite, here are some of the offers that will be live on the first day of this promotion, on Monday:

A Samsung 55-inch Class Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $329.99 ($50 off)

$100 off a Samsung 9.6-inch Galaxy Tab E, 16GB, reduced to $99.99

Samsung 9W Q-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone and Android, for $30 off ($29.99)

and a Harman Kardon 330W Soundbar with 8-inch Wireless Subwoofer, discounted to $479.99 ($320 off)