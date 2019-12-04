Leak says Galaxy S11 is getting an impressive new camera feature you won’t find on any iPhone

With the Samsung Galaxy S11 launch creeping up on us, we’re starting to see a noticeable uptick in the volume of S11 rumors coming down the pipeline. Of course, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that extensive leaks regarding Samsung flagships are nothing new. More often than not, every single detail worth knowing about a forthcoming Samsung flagship tends to leak weeks, if not months, ahead of time.

In light of that, we’ve seen a number of reports pointing to Samsung incorporating an advanced and more complex camera scheme on its S11 lineup. The S11+, for example, may feature a 5-camera array on the rear. Another particularly intriguing rumor regarding Samsung’s plans with the Galaxy S11 is that it will boast support for 8K video recording.

Sources who are allegedly familiar with Samsung’s plans have relayed to SamMobile that we can expect to see 8K video recording in the S11 when it ships early next year. Notably, there have been some rumblings about 8K video support in recent weeks.

Our sources tell us that the Galaxy S11 will indeed be capable of recording 8K video. The first hint about this possibility came when the Exynos 990 processor was announced. It’s the chip that’s going to power the Galaxy S11. It does have the capability of recording 8K video at 30 frames-per-second. An APK teardown of the Samsung Camera app included in the fourth One UI 2.0 beta firmware had references in the code for 8K video recording. That was another hint about this feature’s chances for the Galaxy S11.

As to other camera features we might see, previous rumors have indicated that the S11 will include a 108-megapixel camera with support for 5x optical zoom. As for other specs, Samsung’s S11+ will reportedly ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor, thinner bezels, 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 processor and, of course, support for 5G.

If all goes according to plan, Samsung will unveil its S11 lineup at a special event in February.